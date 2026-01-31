DPH's Medical Equipment Power Shelter Triage Line and Care Line Now Available 24/7

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 31, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has opened its Triage Line for residents to call to determine their eligibility for Medical Equipment Power Shelters (MEPS) during an emergency, considering the winter storm expected to impact the state this weekend. DPH has also expanded the hours of its Care Line to answer questions about DPH health department services that may be interrupted due to winter weather and provide other weather-related information.

The lines listed below will be open for calls 24 hours a day, beginning at 8 a.m. today, Jan. 31, until the end of this event.

Sheltering Information

A Medical Equipment Power Shelter is an emergency shelter with limited support for people who require backup power for medical reasons. These are individuals who live at home and have a health condition that requires backup power for medical devices, refrigeration of medication, or specialized/hospital beds.

Individuals in these shelters should bring a responsible adult companion to care for them. DPH does not provide health care services in these shelters.

South Carolina has two types of shelters during an emergency: Medical Equipment Power Shelters and general population shelters. General population shelters are managed through coordination between the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), and local governments. DPH oversees Medical Equipment Power Shelters.

To find an open general population shelter near you, check the American Red Cross Shelter Locator.

If you require uninterrupted power for medical devices, medication refrigeration, or specialized/hospital beds, please call the Triage Line at 1-833-351-9990 to determine MEPS eligibility. Eligible individuals will be expected to bring items needed for daily living to a designated MEPS.

Medical Equipment Power Shelters cannot shelter non-service animals or pets. Sheltering arrangements for pets, emotional support, or therapy animals should be made before an emergency.

About DPH’s Care Line

DPH’s Care Line helps residents find important health care services they need. Services include prenatal care, infant health care, transportation to medical appointments, family planning, well child check-ups, vaccinations, services for children with special health care needs, and much more. Learn more here.

For more information about winter weather safety tips, visit scemd.org.

###