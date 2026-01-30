DPH Confirms Two Additional Winter Storm-Related Deaths in South Carolina, Bringing Total to Four

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 30, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is announcing two additional deaths confirmed as being related to the winter storm that swept through the state this past weekend, bringing the total number of storm-related fatalities to four.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, a 79-year-old male died in Oconee County as a result of a slip-and-fall accident involving ice leftover from the storm, and a death on Jan. 26 of a 59-year-old Charleston County man from hypothermia was ruled by the coroner as storm-related.

Earlier this week, DPH confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female in Lexington County and a 96-year-old female in Greenwood County, both from hypothermia.

For questions regarding the fatalities, contact the appropriate coroner’s office.

