Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PSYD Recognized as Top Doctor of the Decade in Psychology 2026 by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a professional recognition and networking organization, has named Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, as its Top Doctor of the Decade in Psychology 2026, recognizing more than two decades of leadership in advancing behavioral health through technology enabled systems. This honor reflects her impact on how behavioral health services are structured, documented, and scaled using modern technology. Dr. Kiryakous is scheduled to be formally recognized at IAOTP’s Awards Gala in December 2026 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.Technology as a Foundation for Behavioral HealthThroughout her career, Dr. Kiryakous has focused on turning fragmented behavioral health delivery into connected, measurable, and scalable systems. Her work emphasizes building technology infrastructure that supports providers while preserving a clear separation between software functionality and clinical decision making.This vision led to the founding of FirstPath, Inc., a behavioral health technology company designed to support Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), psychiatry, and FDA cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services within a unified digital platform.FirstPath, Inc.: A Unified Behavioral Health PlatformFirstPath is a healthcare technology platform built to support organizations and care systems through accurate documentation, structured workflows, and secure data coordination. The platform operates across multiple disciplines while remaining modality agnostic and aligned with applicable compliance requirements.FirstPath currently supports:• ABA services, including structured domains, data collection, and supervision workflows• Psychiatry services, including evaluations, longitudinal records, and medication related tracking• TMS services delivered with FDA cleared devices, including scheduling, session documentation, and outcomes trackingCore capabilities include centralized records, near real time data visibility, standardized reporting, and scalable architecture for multi site and multi service organizations.Designed for Expansion Across Mental Health ServicesBuilt with long term growth in mind, FirstPath’s architecture is designed to support expansion into additional mental health services and care environments without embedding clinical logic or treatment protocols into the software.Planned areas of expansion include:• Integrated mental health service coordination• School based and educational care systems• Public sector and community mental health programs• Corporate wellness documentation frameworks• Justice system and reentry program data coordination• International behavioral health networksThe long term goal is a connected technology ecosystem that enables continuity and visibility across care settings while preserving provider autonomy and clinical judgment.Supporting Neurostimulation Services Through TechnologyAs part of its roadmap, FirstPath supports operational and documentation workflows for TMS services delivered with FDA cleared equipment, enabling standardized tracking of sessions and outcomes within broader behavioral health records. The platform does not generate treatment plans or clinical recommendations and maintains a clear separation between software features and the independent medical practice of licensed providers.Recognition Rooted in InnovationDr. Kiryakous’s recognition by IAOTP reflects her ability to translate behavioral science and operational expertise into scalable technology solutions. Her background in psychology, combined with years of leadership in complex service environments, positions her to bridge clinical insight, compliance requirements, and software development.Reflecting on her work, Dr. Kiryakous shares:“My mission has always been to bring science closer to humanity through systems that work. When technology is designed responsibly, it can create clarity, consistency, and access across behavioral health care.”Through FirstPath, Inc., Dr. Romena Kiryakous continues to help shape the future of behavioral health technology—supporting ABA, psychiatry, TMS, and emerging mental health services through compliant, scalable, and ethically designed systems.For more information:Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4hd0KSosco&t=4s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a selective global organization that recognizes distinguished leaders across industries. Membership is invitation only and reserved for individuals who demonstrate sustained excellence, leadership, and influence within their fields.For more information, visit www.iaotp.com

