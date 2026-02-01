A Movie Starring Joffy Godfrey The Man Who Broke The World Explores Reality, Faith, & Illusion In A Novel By Jim Gleeson

A MOVIE! Starring Joffy Godfrey, The Man Who Broke the World

A metafictional journey framed as a week-long interview challenges the nature of truth, consciousness, and the stories we accept as real.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Movie! Starring Joffy Godfrey The Man Who Broke the World by author Jim Gleeson arrives as a daring and unconventional novel that blends philosophical inquiry, spiritual reflection, and narrative experimentation. Structured around a fictional week-long interview with CBS correspondent Steve Hartman from On The Road, the book invites readers into a layered exploration of reality, identity, and belief through the eyes of an unforgettable central figure.

Joffy tells of experiencing the events and characters of a movie twice: once during the actual airline crash near Artesia, New Mexico in 1956, and again when a movie crew comes to Artesia in 1970. Gleeson guides the narrative with confidence and imagination, with subsequent revelations building interest while challenging readers to question the assumptions that govern everyday life.

The novel’s structure allows for both intimacy and expansiveness. The interview format grounds the story in familiarity while opening space for expansive philosophical detours. Joffy’s journey moves through daring experiences and internal transformations that echo the mind-bending qualities found in films like The Matrix and Inception, yet the book remains distinctly its own in voice and purpose.

At the heart of the story is a reexamination of spiritual truth. Gleeson weaves a reinterpretation of the message of Jesus into the narrative, not as doctrine but as lived insight. This perspective reframes faith as awareness and invites readers to consider how meaning is constructed and transmitted through story. Rather than offering answers, the novel poses questions that linger long after the final page.

The book is designed for readers drawn to speculative fiction, philosophical novels, and spiritually curious storytelling. It will resonate with those who enjoy narratives that challenge perception and reward reflection. Rather than offering passive entertainment, the novel demands engagement and invites readers to participate in its unfolding meaning.

