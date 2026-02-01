Paco & Pepper highlights lab-confirmed 0% dust, fast clumping, and odor control in its olive pit litter, with broad retail availability

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feline care brand Paco & Pepper continues to gain attention in Los Angeles as of January 31, 2026. Its primary offering stands out — a litter formula crafted from recycled olive pit material. Growing interest comes from cat owners looking to improve indoor air quality while keeping daily care simple. Many cats react poorly to strong scents; this version is designed to remain neutral and calming.Anyone who has opened a traditional litter bag knows the moment — light hits the air and fine particles scatter instantly. Paco & Pepper positions its formula differently, describing it as truly dust-free, supported by lab testing confirming 0% airborne dust during use. The goal is to reduce the household mess commonly associated with clay or silica-based litter.Reducing dust is not only cosmetic. In homes with children, allergy-sensitive adults, or cats with respiratory issues, limiting airborne particles around litter boxes becomes essential. Feline asthma is a recognized condition that affects a measurable portion of domestic cats. Estimates suggest roughly one percent of cats experience breathing difficulties linked to environmental irritants, placing hundreds of thousands of animals at risk nationwide.These concerns directly influenced Paco & Pepper’s product design. No perfumes were added. Artificial masking agents were avoided. The approach stayed simple by design. The product relies on the natural structure of olive pits for absorption and odor control, rather than fragrance additives. The result is fast clumping, strong moisture control, and contained odors without introducing scent into the home.This litter is made for everyday life, not staged momentsCat litter becomes most noticeable when it fails. Dust travels beyond the box. Paw prints linger. Moisture builds up. Odors drift into living spaces. Paco & Pepper approached the problem by trying to make the litter fade into the background of daily life.On the Paco & Pepper site, the product is described in practical terms — clumps remain intact, scooping stays clean, moisture is reduced between cleanings, and odors are controlled without perfume. First-time buyers are offered a 30-day return option, and subscriptions remain flexible. In a crowded pet-care category, these details matter and help build trust gradually rather than through claims alone.What people are sharing — the full picture, not just highlightsPaco & Pepper appears often in cat owner conversations because feedback is visible and varied. The brand publishes customer reviews directly, showing a consistently high average rating supported by a large number of responses.Across user feedback, recurring points include minimal airborne dust during pouring, reliable clumping that holds together during cleanup, and a neutral smell that does not compete with the rest of the home. These details show up repeatedly in real-world use stories.Longer discussions also introduce nuance. Some users note that tracking can vary based on paw size, coat type, or litter mat placement. Others point out that performance improves with the right fill depth or cleaning routine, especially when using automated boxes. These comments are not polished, but they reflect the real decision-making process of pet owners comparing options.Why olive pits, and why nowChange in cat care is increasingly visible at home. More owners are moving away from traditional materials in favor of alternatives that feel gentler, cleaner, and easier to manage. Broader industry data places the U.S. cat litter market at approximately USD 4.7 billion by mid-2025, with continued growth projected in the years ahead. Paco & Pepper selected olive pits as a response to that shift. Olive pits are a byproduct of food production that historically went unused. In this case, they are processed into a functional, absorbent litter material. The company emphasizes reuse as part of a closed-loop approach — waste converted into a practical daily product.The brand’s educational materials focus on explaining how plant-based litter behaves differently from clay and why olive pits offer low dust, stable clumping, and safe everyday handling without chemical additives.Availability and next steps Paco & Pepper’s olive pit litter is available directly from the brand and through established retail channels where customers compare verified feedback with product claims.

