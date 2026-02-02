WitFoo Elevates New Zealand’s Cyber Defence Capability with Kordia Partnership

WitFoo’s ‘Conductor’ software, for example, takes as little as 15 minutes for us to deploy and the results have been impressive.” — Glen White, Executive General Manager for Cyber Security

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WitFoo, the cyber security software innovator founded by veterans of the US military and security sectors, today announced a major strategic milestone by joining forces with state-owned cyber security specialist, Kordia. Following the company's recent relocation of its global growth base to Christchurch, WitFoo aims to elevate New Zealand’s cyber defence capability by collaborating with Kordia not just to identify coordinated attacks across New Zealand businesses, but identify who is behind it and stop it.Whilst transformational and potentially disruptive in the New Zealand market place, the partnership and indeed WitFoo’s technologies are designed in the first instance to be complementary - ‘supercharging’ the performance and containing the cost of services and technologies already invested in by Kordia’s customers. This includes Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and other cyber security solutions from Microsoft, Cisco, RedShield, Cloudflare, Crowdstrike and Tenable to name a few.“New Zealand’s economy suffers $1.6b in losses every year due to cybercrime,” said Charles Herring, Co-Founder and CEO. “In the face of the unprecedented and increasing number of cyber attacks here, every security solution and vendor has an important role to play. The role of WitFoo, alongside partners like Kordia is to make New Zealand’s cyber defences effective, sustainable and absolutely greater than the sum of its parts.”The partnership also allows Kordia customers the opportunity to achieve radical efficiency by accessing cutting-edge ‘Empathetic Processing’ and ‘Protograph’ technologies, uniquely slashing computational and storage costs by more than 95% while maintaining 100% signal fidelity and generating superior analytics. As one of New Zealand’s most trusted and forward-looking cyber security providers, Kordia's partnership provides the capability to deliver managed services that unify data sources and security teams across their customer base, enabling "active attribution".“We are delighted to announce that this integration with WitFoo allows us to offer our customers new deployment options for their SIEM solutions,” said Glen White, Executive General Manager for Cyber Security. “These new options are designed to deliver both enhanced analytical performance and improved cost containment. WitFoo’s ‘Conductor’ software for example takes as little as 15 minutes for us to deploy and the results have been impressive”In partnership with WitFoo, New Zealand businesses (public and private), can now sustainably supercharge the effectiveness of their current investments in cyber crime prevention and at the same time contribute to shared intelligence and collective cyber defence.About WitFooFounded in 2016 by prominent US Military and cyber security veteran Charles Herring, WitFoo is a cybersecurity software company that bridges the gaps between people, data, and decisions. WitFoo's mission is to fuel new levels of collaboration and collective defense by bringing understanding to complexity, believing that progress should be made with purpose. For more information, visit https://www.witfoo.com/about/ About KordiaKordia is a 100% New Zealand state-owned enterprise (SOE) that provides mission-critical technology services, including cyber security, cloud, connectivity, and broadcasting. Originally established from the broadcasting arm of Television New Zealand, it has a 60-year heritage in building and maintaining New Zealand's core infrastructure. For more information, visit https://www.kordia.co.nz/get-to-know-kordia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.