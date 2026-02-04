Natasha Sumner Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2026 Independent Press Award Winner "Accept Who You Are: And Witness Your Reality Transform" by Natasha Sumner For Immediate Release by the Independent Press Award Author Natasha Sumner 2026 Independent Press Award Winner

'The greatest love story begins within.' What if the love you’ve been searching for has been within you all along?” — Natasha Sumner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized "Accept Who You Are: And Witness Your Reality Transform" by Natasha Sumner in the category of Spirituality as the winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Accept Who You Are: And Witness Your Reality Transform" by Natasha Sumner is not a typical self-help book—it is a bold invitation to fall madly, unapologetically, and irreversibly in love with yourself. It reminds you that the thrill you feel in romance is not borrowed from another, but a reflection of your own unrestrained essence shining through.Through wit, warmth, and piercing honesty, this book helps you peel away the masks of self-doubt, shame, and societal expectation that keep you small. It offers both a shield and a compass: protecting you from external pressures while guiding you inward to reclaim your innate power.Inside, you’ll discover how to:* Break free from subconscious programs of unworthiness.* Redefine intimacy by becoming deeply attuned to your own energy.* Dissolve the illusions of external validation and conditional love.* Radiate authenticity so magnetic it transforms every relationship you touch.* "Accept Who You Are" is more than guidance—it is a homecoming. A remembrance that you are love itself.And when you finally become the object of your own adoration, life doesn’t just change—it blossoms into something extraordinary.In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included were Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-winners ---About the AuthorNatasha Sumner, MBA, BSEEAuthor & Spiritual Wellness Coach | Founder, 5D AscensionNatasha grew up in a small South American country. Having a mom as an English teacher, sparked her penchant for literature and spinning stories with her imagination. She is an intuitive medium, psychic and spiritual coach, and current has a boutique practice in her community of Dallas, where she mentors and coaches those that are at various stages of their spiritual journey.She uses techniques such as past life regression, remote viewing and other healing modalities to support her clients. Her mission is to guide people back to themselves by creating safe, healing spaces within which they can express their authenticity, and provide the tools and support needed to transmute negative beliefs and thought patterns, tap into higher levels of consciousness and aid a remembrance of the divine, powerful beings they are. She is also an Engineer and works as a Program Manager. View more on the author's website: https://www.acceptwhoyouarethebook.com/ ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The Children’s Bookworm Award is an annual literary competition designed to highlight high-quality storytelling and professional production within the independent and small-press publishing sectors. Please visit: https://www.childrensbookwormaward.com/ The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

