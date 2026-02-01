Cahokia Grandmother Raising Six Grandchildren Gifted Free Roof by Total Roofing

Total Roofing & Sheila of Cahokia on the day of the new roof installation Picture of new roof with Tamko Titan XT Shingles Rooftop project completion photo

Local company steps in to ensure a safe, warm winter for a deserving family of seven.

A roof is more than just shingles, it’s security. We wanted to make sure Sheila has one less thing to worry about so she can focus on those kids. It is an honor to help this family.”” — Mike Augustine Jr.

CAHOKIA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the winter season, Sheila, a Cahokia resident currently raising her six grandchildren under the age of 10, has a secure roof over her head, thanks to the Total Roofing Annual Roof Replacement Giveaway.The project, completed this week, provides a critical safety upgrade for the bustling household. With six young children in the home, the cost of a full roof replacement was a significant financial burden. Total Roofing selected Sheila as this year's recipient to ensure the family's home remains safe, dry, and secure for the children growing up there.Total Roofing donated 100% of the labor and materials, installing top-tier Tamko Titan XT asphalt shingles to ensure lasting protection.“When we heard Sheila’s story that she is raising six grandkids on her own, we knew immediately that she was our choice,” said Mike Augustine Jr., Owner of Total Roofing. “A roof is more than just shingles, it’s security. We wanted to make sure Sheila has one less thing to worry about so she can focus on those kids. It is an honor to help this family.”This charitable project highlights Total Roofing’s commitment to the St. Louis and Metro East community. By identifying neighbors with the greatest need, the company aims to provide stability where it is needed most.Media Availability: Mike Augustine Jr. (Owner) and the installation crew are available for interviews regarding the project.About Total Roofing Total Roofing is a trusted residential and commercial roofing company serving St. Louis, Missouri, Metro East, and surrounding communities. The company provides roof replacements, repairs, inspections and storm damage restoration . With a commitment to quality, integrity, and customer service, Total Roofing delivers durable and reliable roofing solutions that protect homes and businesses. Learn more at https://www.totalroofingstl.com

