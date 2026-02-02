RUNWAY 7 CELEBRATING 10 SEASONS, KICKS OFF NEW YORK FASHION WEEK WITH FOUR DAYS OF HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SHOWS FEB 12 - 15

Runway 7 Fashion Week Production

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runway 7 Fashion the renowned platform which brought you CFDA shows of Naeem Khan, Malan Breton, and Ren Haixi, will return to New York Fashion Week with 4 days of energetic runway shows, live events and activations from Thursday, February 12th through Sunday, February 15th, 2026 at Sony Hall.Runway 7, celebrating its milestone 10th season of diversity and cultural impact on the runway, will once again bring together a global melting pot of elite and emerging generations of designers, featuring a dynamic lineup of 85 participating brands from over 15 countries. This season, the award-winning fashion production company, featured on the Inc. 5000 List as one of America’s fastest growing companies, will kick off New York Fashion Week on Thursday, February 12th by presenting Naeem Khan with the Excellence in Design Award.Returning to Runway 7’s production is RR22 by Rick Ross and Ren Haixi, who has dressed A-list celebrities such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B. Latex queen Renee Masoomian—whose signature red nail cape worn by Lady Gaga left a lasting mark throughout 2025—promises a bold and powerful presentation, metaphorically and literally embodying empowered femininity through luminous, smooth latex and her refined, classic textural patterns.This season’s international line up includes a curated selection of designers including the Mediterranean fashion emblem Miguel Llopis, who brings his distinctive moulage technique to the runway; Moon Chang, the Korean brand known for its avant-garde aesthetic; 25th Hour Lingerie, a Turkey-based brand redefining modern lingerie; and Pearl of Me, a French label celebrated for its elegant, feminine approach to modern luxury. Thailand-based Hirun and making its debut is Torras who will be integrating its signature phone cases into a ready-to-wear showcase that blends tech with nature.Presenting its 5th installment is Project Lab Coat, a creative initiative based on designing traditional research lab coats and turning them into fashion pieces which tell the story of debilitating neurological diseases. The show has featured influential voices and advocates including Miss Universe 2025 Victoria Kjær, singer Ren Gill and Lyme advocate Ally Hilfiger, all in support to fund research and treatment for chronic illnesses such as Multiple Sclerosis and Lyme disease. In collaboration with the Global Lyme Alliance, Project Lyme, Lymelight Foundation and Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis at Mount Sinai to whom Runway 7 has donated a combined total of over $200,000.Committed to its core values of celebrating diversity, Runway 7’s annual ‘Made-In’ initiative will celebrate Argentina this season with an immersive and cultural tribute to designers, performers, and personalities participating in ‘Made in Argentina’. This show will feature the presence of Argentine actress, model, and former singer Luisana Lopilato, who will wear Armonie Buenos Aires in this must-see showcase at New York Fashion Week. To highlight the celebration, Runway 7 will present a not-to-be-missed tribute to the late Diego Armando Maradona, one of Argentina’s most legendary and influential sports figures in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lasting impact on the global soccer stage. His daughters, Dalma and Giannina Maradona, will be present to pay homage to an icon whose influence transcends generations and borders.Runway 7, officially listed on the CFDA calendar, celebrating 10 seasons of diversity and cultural impact, continues to position New York Fashion Week as the global stage for fashion, culture, and innovation.For tickets to attend the shows please visit Runway 7's official website:About Runway 7Runway 7 is an award-winning Fashion Week production company representing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media, celebrities and commerce every season. Its expansive lifestyle marketplace includes designers and guests ranging from fashion and art to design and music, striving for excellence in presenting every season’s must-see shows, performances and installations.For press inquiries or more information, please contact:pr@runway7fashion.com

Runway 7 Award Winning Fashion Production Company

