Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize Nominations Open

NEW YORK / STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation today opened nominations for the 2026 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize. The Prize honors outstanding leaders from any country or discipline who demonstrate the vision and courage to tackle the complexity of today's world. Nominations are open through March 31, 2026.

“This isn’t just a challenging period—it’s a fundamental transformation in how our world works,” said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “Never in our lifetimes has the need for values-based, global leadership been greater. We’re looking for leaders who don’t simply react to events but actively shape the future. Leaders who work across disciplines and borders, who see what’s coming and act with courage, ethics, and vision.”

With the generous support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), three winners will be selected in 2026. Each laureate will receive an unrestricted $50,000 grant, be celebrated at an awards dinner in early 2027, and join Tällberg's global network of leaders—an active forum for engagement, collaboration, and sustained impact.

Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leaders are innovative, courageous, and ethical. They transcend sectors and borders to tackle pressing challenges with measurable impact and a fundamentally global worldview. They represent what is uniquely human about leadership: the capacity to see beyond systems and structures to the people they serve.

Nominations are open to anyone, anywhere, except for Prize jurors; individuals cannot nominate themselves. The process is open online at tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

“The Tällberg Foundation’s vision of leadership—and the process by which it recognizes exceptional leaders—is underpinned by our shared belief that every opportunity should be given to prospective and rising leaders, no matter where they come from, who put human beings at the core of what they do. We are proud to support the prize as a means of elevating and empowering leaders from around the globe,” said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos.

Prize winners will be announced in November 2026 and formally honored in early 2027.

