FY2025 Full Year Results - ABS results for the 12 months to 30th September 2025

Strong margins, disciplined execution and strategic momentum reinforce ABS’s agility and future readiness

We generated free cash flow at a strong 28% margin, giving us the capital capability to develop high-return strategic projects across our partner ecosystem, and launch new managed services.” — Mark Rigolle, CEO, ABS

DUBAI, DUBAYY, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUMMARY OF KEY RESULTSABS Group1 reports solid performance for the twelve months ended 30 September 2025.Financial Highlights- Revenues of $62 million, down 6% YoY with more intense market conditions, andeconomic headwinds.- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $31.7 million at 51% margin- Free cashflow3 at $17.1m, enabling further investment- Net debt of $29.6m, equating to a net debt leverage ratio of 0.9x ABS redomiciliation to the Dubai Development Authority completed, creating new international headquarters in a strategically crucial area.- Secured major contract wins with British Forces Broadcasting Service, Intelsat, and SES Government, plus expanded managed services partnerships- Significant orders from government, broadcast, oil & gas, and cellular backhaul sectors position ABS well against LEO industry disruption.Mark Rigolle, CEO, said: "Despite the year-over-year revenue decline, we delivered robust adjusted EBITDA and margins, highlighting our operational efficiency and strict cost discipline, with cost of goods sold and services also trending downward. The results also demonstrate our ability to navigate a competitive landscape while laying strong foundations for the future.We generated free cash flow at a strong 28% margin, giving us the capital capability to develop high-return strategic projects across our partner ecosystem, and launch new managed services. With debt and operating costs remaining low, we retain the strategic flexibility to deliver our strategy with the agility that defines us here at ABS. Building on this, our broader results demonstrate real discipline in capital allocation, allowing us to make selected investments, while preserving a healthy balance sheet. This positions the business well for further targeted investments that will create value for both partners and shareholders in the year ahead. The completion of our redomiciliation to the Dubai Development Authority establishes a new ABS as a proudly Emirati business. This isn’t just a new HQ office: it marks a major strategic milestone in our journey, aligning the company with the UAE's leading ecosystem of innovation, where global enterprises and talent meet world-class infrastructure to enable both growth and innovation.Alongside this, several high quality management hires have been made in Dubai to consolidate our presence here. Our commercial organisation has been reorganised with accomplished industry veterans added to the team to bring us even closer to our customers and their needs. ”Summary Statement of Comprehensive Income (US$m)Year Ended 30 September 20252025 2024Revenue 62.0 66.3Cost of Goods and Services (35.1) (35.9)Administrative Expenses (19.2) (17.9)Add back: Depreciation & Amortisation 22.9 22.7Other Items & Adjustments 1.1 0.7Adjusted EBITDA 31.7 35.9Summary Statement of Financial Position (US$m)As at 30 September 20252025 2024Property, Plant & Equipment 206.2 226.2Other Non-Current Assets 11.5 14.4Total Non-Current Assets: 217.7 240.6Non-Cash Current Assets 26.7 17.6Cash and Cash Equivalents 13.5 11.5Total Current Assets 40.2 29.1Less: Current Liabilities (32.2) (26.1)Net Current Assets 8.0 3.0Long Term Loans (43.1) (43.1)Other Non-Current Liabilities (36.9) (47.4)Net Assets 145.7 153.1Summary Statement of Cash Flows (US$m)Year Ended 30 September 20252025 2024Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities 17.8 20.5Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (0.7) (1.4)Dividends Paid (10.0) (19.9)Other Financing Cash Flows (5.0) (4.6)Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.1 (5.4)Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of the year 11.5 17.0Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate Changes (0.1) (0.1)Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of the year 13.5 11.5Footnotes1. The results reported herein are the consolidated financials for ABS Midco Limited, the principal holding company for the ABS Group2. Excludes one-off non-recurring items and foreign exchange gains and losses3. Net cash generated from operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.