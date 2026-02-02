Valentine’s Day Sale Now Live at Rosec Jewels With Limited-Time Jewelry Offers

Valentines day sale-Rosec Jewels

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels has announced the launch of its Valentine’s Day Sale for 2026. Held on the brand's official website, the limited-time event is running now until February 14, 2026.During the sale season, customers can get 10% off on selected Valentine’s jewelry collections . There are also more deals, like free diamond stud earrings on order at the moment, while the stock lasts.The sale is in conjunction with the launch of Rosec Jewels’ Valentine’s Day Collection, which includes its line of jewelry made from lab-created diamonds and gemstones dedicated to the holiday.About the Launch, Ankit Gupta, CEO, Rosec Jewels, said, 'Valentine's Day has always proved to be the peak season for lab-grown diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry for us over the years. Every year we launch a limited edition based on customer trends, and 2026 is no exception.'Every order in the sale comes with free shipping, gift-ready packaging, and a 30-day free return policy.Valentine's Day Sale is live at www.rosecjewels.com until February 14, 2026.About Rosec JewelsRosec Jewels sells fine jewellery with lab-grown diamonds, lab-grown diamond alternatives, and high-end, desired gemstones. Located in New York, this brand offers handcrafted engagement rings , wedding bands, and fine jewelry made with modern consumers in mind — eco-conscious, transparent, and a fan of quality craftsmanship.

