Council Condemns Unlawful Killings by Federal ICE Agents

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council adopted a resolution condemning the unlawful killing of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration enforcement agents.

The resolution states that Boston is founded on principles of liberty, constitutional governance, and the rule of law, and that protecting civil liberties, due process, and public accountability is essential to a democratic society.

According to the resolution, Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen, was fatally shot in January 2026 during a federal immigration operation in Minnesota. The Council cited serious concerns about the use of excessive and unjustified lethal force by federal agents.

The resolution also addresses the killing of Alex Pretti on January 24, 2026. Mr. Pretti was a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Hospital, and a lawful gun permit holder. Public reporting and video evidence referenced in the resolution indicate that Mr. Pretti was tackled and restrained by multiple federal agents, that his firearm was removed, and that he was shot multiple times while pinned to the ground. The resolution notes that Mr. Pretti’s family has stated he was unarmed, that his hands were visible, and that his actions were intended to protect another individual. His family has rejected any claims that he was a criminal or terrorist.

The Council also condemned statements by senior officials within the Trump Administration labeling Mr. Pretti a “domestic terrorist” before any investigation or legal process was completed, stating that such statements undermine constitutional protections and public trust.

The resolution notes that Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti are not the only individuals killed during federal immigration enforcement actions, pointing to a broader pattern of deaths during enforcement operations or while in federal custody, often without transparency or accountability.

Citing concerns about public safety, civil rights, and community stability, the Council filed the resolution as an emergency measure. The Council called the killings unjustified and unlawful, rejected attempts to justify the use of lethal force after the fact, and called for immediate, independent, and transparent investigations, including civil and criminal accountability where appropriate.

The resolution expresses solidarity with the families of those killed, with the people of Minnesota, and with immigrant communities in Boston and across the country. It urges the federal government to end militarized immigration enforcement practices and restore lawful, accountable, and humane approaches rooted in dignity, safety, and the rule of law.