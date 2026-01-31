Child Trafficking Survivor Inspires Santa Clara University into Action today for Community Outreach to Find Missing Kids

10,000 books will canvas the South Bay at Convenience Stores by volunteers in the local community. Volunteers transform awareness into action

Child Trafficking Survivor Mobilizes Convenience Stores and Santa Clara University to Fiind Missing Children Ahead of the Big Game

Don’t let anyone tell you this is a faraway issue. Major sporting events like the Big Game give us a powerful platform to fuel awareness and focus collective efforts on protecting missing children.” — Cheryl Csiky

SANTA CLARA, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Our Backyard (IOB), in partnership with technology partner Securus Technologies, Spotlight by Canary, and convenience retail brands, ampm and bp oil, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), will host a Missing Children Public Outreach today at 10 AM at Santa Clara University, in the Benson Center Mission California Room, along with their Markey Center for Leadership and Ministry, leveraging the week prior to the Big Game as a powerful platform to fuel awareness and prevention of human trafficking Now in its 17th year, the Missing Children Public Outreach reflects a coordinated prevention-focused approach that brings together technology, trained frontline workers, and community engagement. By aligning year-round information review and technology collaboration with a one-day public awareness event, IOB and its partners strengthen efforts to help locate missing children and reduce the risk of exploitation.Throughout the year, IOB works with technology and community partners to review information that may help identify missing children or individuals who may be controlled, threatened, or showing indicators associated with trafficking in the months leading up to major sporting events.That work leads into today’s public outreach event on January 31st, where awareness meets action. During the one-day event, volunteers will distribute 10,000 books about missing children in convenience stores to raise public awareness. With approximately half of the U.S. population visiting a convenience store every day, these stores are well-positioned to share important messages that employees and customers can use to raise awareness against trafficking and help victims. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, one in seven missing youth is likely trafficked.Recognizing this critical access point, IOB launched its community program Convenience Stores Against Trafficking (CSAT) in 2017 to equip store teams with training and resources to recognize and safely report concerns. Today, more than 51,000 convenience stores nationwide participate in CSAT, reaching 8 million people every single day. By placing these resources in convenience stores, IOB and its partners, the Santa Clara Human Trafficking Task Force, and the South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking ensure that individuals who may have limited opportunities to seek assistance know that help is available through local resources like www.Safety4theBay.org Community members and businesses are encouraged to join the effort by volunteering or helping place missing children booklets and resource materials in convenience stores and other community-facing businesses.“Don’t let anyone tell you this is some faraway issue,” said Cheryl Csiky, executive director of In Our Backyard. “Major sporting events like the Big Game give us a powerful platform to fuel awareness and focus collective efforts on protecting missing children.”###In Our Backyard (IOB) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit leader dedicated to the fight against sex and labor trafficking. Established in 2009, each year IOB works with the host city of the Super Bowl to help law enforcement identify victims, which has led to many recoveries over the past 16 years. Visit www.InOurBackyard.org to join the event!

