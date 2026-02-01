Houzeo Announces Its Rankings of Tennessee’s Top Cities for Homebuyers Using Data-Led Insights

The latest rankings allow buyers to evaluate affordability, livability, and lifestyle across Tennessee’s leading cities.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Tennessee cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s rankings are built on a rigorous, data-first framework designed to remove subjectivity from livability comparisons. Instead of opinion-based scores, it analyzes cities using verified housing and economic datasets. The methodology blends employment and job stability data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER, and housing metrics from Houzeo’s proprietary listings. Income figures from the U.S. Census Bureau further help measure how well earnings align with local housing costs.For the best areas to live in Tennessee, Houzeo ranks Brentwood at the top. This affluent Williamson County suburb stands out for its highly rated public schools, exceptionally low crime, and strict zoning that helps protect long-term property values. Brentwood attracts executives and professionals seeking upscale living near Nashville while maintaining a quieter suburban environment. With a median price of about $1,275,000 and a median rent near $4,500, homes for sale in Brentwood TN are great for buyers prioritizing safety, education, and exclusivity.Other high-ranking cities include Franklin at $813,000, Nashville at $480,000, and Knoxville at $382,000. These cities round out the top three spots on the list, reflecting a mix of economic diversity, housing options, and lifestyle appeal. Buyers can explore the best places to live in Tennessee to discover additional cities across the Volunteer State.Grounded in comprehensive data analysis covering affordability, employment conditions, school quality, and lifestyle amenities, the rankings evaluate Tennessee’s top 10 cities. The list also identifies the top three destinations for families, young adults, and retirees planning their next move in 2026 and beyond.Families searching for strong schools and safe neighborhoods gravitate toward Brentwood, Collierville, and Nolensville, with spacious homes and community-focused living. Young professionals are drawn to Clarksville, Chattanooga, and Memphis for their vibrant downtowns, universities, and expanding job markets in healthcare, tech, and logistics. Retirees seeking lower costs and a slower pace of life often choose Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Franklin for affordable housing and access to healthcare and outdoor recreation.Clarksville also stands out as a compelling option for buyers focused on affordability and employment access. Supported by Fort Campbell, Austin Peay State University, and a growing manufacturing base, the city offers steady job opportunities and comparatively lower housing costs. Buyers considering Clarksville homes for sale benefit from a range of single-family homes and new developments that appeal to first-time buyers, military families, and commuters priced out of Nashville.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

