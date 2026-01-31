Fermbox Bio and Numaligarh Refinery Limited Sign MoU for Exploring Onsite, Large-scale, Bio-manufacturing Facility

MoU signing between Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Fermbox Bio to explore co-located large-scale bio-manufacturing at Numaligarh, Assam.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fermbox Bio Pvt. Ltd ., a Biotech Research & Manufacturing Company, and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) , a Navarathna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Governtment of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).The companies will jointly explore establishing a co-located, large-scale, bio-manufacturing facility at Numaligarh, Assam. The facility will be designed to produce various bio-derived products including cellulosic enzymes that break down agri-biomass into sugars for 2G ethanol production.“Our co-location manufacturing model with NRL drastically reduces costs and supply chain risks of sourcing cellulosic enzymes. These enzymes currently contribute over 30% to 2G ethanol production costs. Our synergistic partnership will deliver Made-in-India (Swadeshi) cellulosic enzymes and potentially cut those costs by up to 40% from current levels,” said Binod Daga , President – Global Business Development and Partnerships, Fermbox Bio.Fermbox Bio specializes in developing sustainable bio-based alternatives through advanced biotechnology. The company’s lab-to-launch platform supports industries transitioning away from traditional dependencies on petroleum, harsh chemicals, animal sources, and forest reserves. Its portfolio includes enzymes, lipids, proteins, flavours, fragrances, and colours, serving sectors like energy, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, colours and food.NRL was established on April 22, 1993, pursuant to the historic Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985. As a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, NRL plays a key role in regional energy security while expanding into sustainable fuels like biofuels.For more information visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.