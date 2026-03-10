BenjiLock Expands Award-Winning Fingerprint Security to Canada Through Wayfair

Home security made simple: BenjiLock launches on Wayfair Canada, bringing award-winning biometric convenience to Canadian households. No keys, no codes—just one touch. Rain or shine, the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock delivers instant biometric access. BenjiLock, one of TIME’s Best Inventions, is now in Canada. Bringing one of the best inventions making the world better, smarter, and more fun to a global audience.

TIME Best Inventions and NY Design Award Winner Enters Canadian Market Following Successful CES 2026 and NAMM 2026 Showcases

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenjiLock, the innovator of the world's first traditional padlock with fingerprint technology, announces its official entry into the Canadian market through Wayfair Canada. The launch follows a high-momentum first quarter marked by CES 2026 and NAMM 2026 showcases, a Silver Award at the NY Product Design Awards, Canadian travel media endorsement, and continued visibility as the TIME Best Inventions feature concludes its five-month newsstand run through March 16, 2026.

BenjiLock's award-winning Stainless Steel Series 40mm Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is now available at Wayfair.ca, curated for Canadian cyclists, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts who require keyless security capable of performing in Canada's diverse, year-round climate.

“Canadian customers have been asking for BenjiLock since our Shark Tank debut with Kevin O'Leary,” said Robbie Cabral, Inventor, CEO, and Founder. “Canadian media were already featuring us before our official entry. Canadians need keyless security built for their lifestyle—from spring cycling to winter skiing. Today, we're making that innovation officially accessible to every Canadian.”

TIME Recognition Concludes Five-Month Newsstand Run

BenjiLock's Canadian launch coincides with the final week of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 feature on newsstands nationwide. Placing BenjiLock alongside Apple and Amazon, the recognition celebrated products “that make the world better, smarter, and more fun.”

“TIME's recognition validated that accessible security resonates globally,” added Cabral. “As the feature concludes its newsstand run, we are proud that Canadian customers can now experience the same technology TIME celebrated.”

Q1 2026: A Season of Momentum

The expansion into Canada builds on several major milestones in early 2026:

• NY Product Design Awards (February 2026): Silver Winner in Accessible Technologies category among 2,200+ global entries, recognizing inclusive design with LED lights and sound cues for users with visual impairments or limited dexterity.

• The NAMM Show (January 2026): Successfully debuted Cable Shackle Series at TKL Booth 6002, connecting with touring musicians through “Lock the Gear. Free the Music.”

• CES 2026 (January 2026): Showcased biometric innovations at the world's largest tech stage, solidifying retail and distributor connections for international expansion.

• Canadian Media Recognition: Before official market entry, Emily Fata, Editor in Chief of Wanderous Affair, featured BenjiLock in her “Best Smart Winter Travel Products 2026.” “One touch, open sesame, done. No keys. No codes. No drama,” wrote Fata. “With BenjiLock, the key truly is at your fingertips.”

Rugged Innovation: Built for the Canadian Elements

The BenjiLock Stainless Steel Series is engineered for maximum durability and versatility. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the lock features an IP68 rating to protect against rain, splashes, dust, and dirt—making it the ideal solution for sheds, gates, lockers, toolboxes, and more. The premium 304 stainless steel body provides superior resistance to moisture, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Prioritizing both security and accessibility, the lock features one-touch fingerprint access storing up to 10 unique prints for families or shared team use. The device operates 100% offline—requiring no apps or Wi-Fi—and includes LED lights and sound cues for accessibility. The rechargeable USB-C battery provides up to one year of security on a single charge.

Versatile Applications:

• Home & Storage: Securing sheds, gates, and outdoor storage units in any province.

• Fitness & Education: Premium security for gym, school, and work lockers.

• Urban Commuting: Protecting bikes and e-scooters in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

• Tools & Equipment: Reliable protection for toolboxes and site storage.

• Professional Gear: Securing musical instruments and touring equipment for artists nationwide.

Global Evolution: From Shark Tank to International Recognition

Since earning a strategic investment from Kevin O’Leary on ABC’s Shark Tank, BenjiLock has transitioned from a groundbreaking startup into a globally recognized leader in personal security. The brand has amassed over 60 prestigious honors, including TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, the NY Product Design Awards Silver Winner, and five CES Innovation Awards.

“Bringing BenjiLock to the Canadian market represents a defining moment in our global growth,” said Cabral. “Making our products available on Wayfair.ca allows us to reach a new audience that prioritizes both modern innovation and everyday reliability.”

Availability and Pricing

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock from the all-new Stainless Steel Series is now available at Wayfair.ca for CAD $108.99 with free shipping. Built with a 40mm stainless steel body, IP68 waterproof rating, and corrosion-resistant shackle in a stylish matte royal blue finish, it's ideal for families, school lockers, gym bags, workspaces, toolboxes, gates, sheds, and more. Features include USB-C rechargeable battery (one-year operation) and 100% offline operation (no apps or Wi-Fi required).

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry “Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the “Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock’s success is further solidified as one of “America’s Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

