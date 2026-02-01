Houzeo Highlights New Jersey’s Top Cities to Live in for 2026 With Data‑Backed Rankings

This latest list delivers clear comparisons of livability, housing costs, and lifestyle factors across New Jersey cities.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 New Jersey cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s methodology for the Best Places to Live rankings is grounded in a structured, quantitative approach. Instead of subjective assessments of livability, Houzeo examines cities through reliable housing and economic datasets. The evaluation uses employment figures and job stability data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with cost‑of‑living comparisons from C2ER. It also factors in median home prices and typical rent from Houzeo’s own housing analytics and income data from the U.S. Census Bureau.Among the best areas to live in New Jersey, Houzeo ranks Millburn at the top, driven by exceptional public schools, access to premier shopping and art venues, and a sub-40-minute commute to New York City. Despite higher property taxes, Millburn’s elite services and academic outcomes continue to attract families. The city posts a median home price of $1.9M and a median rent of $3,200, reflecting its premium positioning within New Jersey.Following closely are other high-performing cities, including Summit, Hoboken, and Montclair, with approximately $1.8M, $910K and $1.1M as the median home prices, respectively. These cities collectively round out the top three in Houzeo’s rankings. Explore the full list of the best places to live in New Jersey to see how each city compares across the Garden State.Supported by comprehensive evaluations of housing costs, employment trends, school quality, safety, and lifestyle amenities, the rankings identify the top 10 cities across New Jersey. The analysis also spotlights standout locations for families, young professionals, and retirees planning long-term moves in 2026 and beyond.For families, Princeton, Hoboken, and Ridgewood stand out for top-rated schools, safe neighborhoods, and access to parks and community programs. Young adults gravitate toward Hoboken, Jersey City, and New Brunswick, where strong job markets, nightlife, and transit access to New York City create ideal environments for career growth. Retirees seeking healthcare access, walkable downtowns, and relaxed lifestyles favor Ocean City, Cape May, and Lambertville.According to Houzeo, Montclair highlights a vibrant cultural scene combined with a strong education system and commuter convenience. Known for its art galleries, dining along Bloomfield Avenue, and inclusive community, the town appeals to both families and professionals. Buyers exploring Montclair homes for sale will find a mix of historic properties and modern residences, supporting a balanced suburban-urban lifestyle.Further south, Cape May also earns recognition in Houzeo’s list for its coastal appeal and retirement-friendly environment. With Victorian architecture, low crime rates, and access to specialized healthcare, the town attracts buyers looking for relaxed seaside living. Those searching for homes for sale in Cape May NJ can choose from charming cottages to beachside retreats, making it an appealing option for both retirees and second-home buyers.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

