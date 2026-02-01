Houzeo Reveals Ohio’s Best Places to Live in 2026 Using Data-Backed Rankings

This latest list delivers clear comparisons of livability, housing costs, and lifestyle factors across Ohio cities.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Ohio cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places rankings are built on a solid, data-driven foundation. Instead of relying on subjective livability scores, Houzeo analyzes cities using reliable economic and housing datasets. This includes employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living data from C2ER, and median home prices, average rent, and income statistics from Houzeo’s own housing data and the U.S. Census Bureau.Dublin ranks as the top city due to its growing job market, affordable housing, and vibrant cultural scene. With a median home price of $612K and a median rent of $2,100, this city offers a perfect mix of urban amenities and suburban charm, making it an ideal destination for families, young professionals, and retirees alike.Other high-ranking cities, such as Delaware are priced at $350K, Worthington at $450K, and Hudson at $535K in median home prices. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, supported by strong school systems, stable housing demand, and access to major employment centers. Buyers can explore the rankings of the best places to live in Ohio to identify other cities shaping the state’s residential landscape.The rankings are grounded in extensive research focused on affordability, job markets, schools, and lifestyle amenities. This data-driven list helps buyers choose the best city in Ohio for their needs in 2026. The rankings also highlight the top areas for families, young professionals, and retirees seeking the best living experiences.For families, cities like Upper Arlington, Worthington, and Dublin offer excellent schools, parks, and safe communities. Young professionals will find vibrant job markets and urban excitement in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton while also enjoying affordable living. Retirees looking for a peaceful lifestyle will find Cincinnati, Amherst, and Yellow Springs as great options, offering affordable homes, proximity to nature, and a slower pace of life, ideal for those seeking relaxation and community engagement.Youngstown OH, ranks among the best areas to live in Ohio, offering a diverse range of housing options, from affordable suburban homes to urban apartments. Homes for sale in Youngstown Ohio offer a median price of $275K, making it a great choice for buyers seeking value in a growing city with a rich cultural scene, strong job market, and top-tier educational institutions.Delaware, OH, provides an excellent environment for families looking to settle in a welcoming, smaller city with close ties to the capital. Homes for sale in Delaware Ohio offer a median price of $325K, with options ranging from charming single-family homes to larger estates. Its proximity to Columbus gives residents access to big-city amenities while still enjoying a quieter, more suburban lifestyle.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

