Maven Technology Solutions Appoints Joey Mejias as Chief Product Operations Officer Ahead of Beta Launch

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maven Technology Solutions Inc. today announced the appointment of Joey Mejias as chief product operations officer, marking the company’s first employee hire as it advances toward the beta launch of its AI-powered legal workflow automation platform.Mejias will lead product strategy, technical execution and operational scaling as Maven prepares to bring its solution to market. The company’s platform is designed to help attorneys transform conversations and meetings into structured, actionable intelligence, reducing administrative burdens and capturing billable work that might otherwise go unrecorded.The hire represents a foundational milestone for the early-stage legal technology company as it transitions from product development into live testing with legal teams.“I’m excited to join Maven at such a pivotal stage,” Mejias said. “This is a rare opportunity to help build a product from the ground up that directly addresses real challenges attorneys face every day. I look forward to working closely with Olu and the team to execute the vision of automating legal workflows and helping firms better capture bill leakage.”Mejias brings experience across product management, systems architecture and operational leadership. In his new role, he will oversee roadmap planning, engineering coordination and go-to-market readiness while ensuring the platform can scale efficiently during and after the beta phase.Founder and CEO Olu Obasanjo said the appointment signals Maven’s shift from concept to execution as the company readies its first customer cohort.“Joey is exactly the kind of leader we need at this stage,” Obasanjo said. “He combines deep technical expertise with a strong product mindset and an ability to operationalize quickly. As our first hire, he will help lay the foundation for how we build, ship and support the platform as we move into beta and beyond.”Maven’s AI-driven platform aims to address persistent inefficiencies in legal operations. By capturing context from meetings, calls and internal discussions, the technology converts unstructured conversations into organized tasks, summaries and billing opportunities. The goal is to reduce manual note-taking, streamline workflows and help firms recover revenue that might otherwise be lost.The company plans to launch its beta trial in the coming months, partnering with select law firms and in-house legal teams to refine the product based on real-world use.“With the beta approaching, bringing Joey onboard ensures we have the right leadership to deliver a reliable, scalable product that creates immediate value,” Obasanjo said.About Maven Technology Solutions, Inc.Maven Technology Solutions is an AI-powered legal technology company focused on transforming meetings into structured, actionable and billable intelligence for law firms and in-house legal departments. Its platform helps attorneys capture critical context, automate workflows and improve billing accuracy, turning everyday legal conversations into measurable operational and financial insight.

