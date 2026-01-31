Madhya Pradesh’s Global Tourism Strategy: Insights from Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar

We are not just promoting destinations, we are inviting conversations”: Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s presence at FITUR Madrid 2026 was as much about dialogue as it was about destination marketing.Speaking about the state’s participation at the global travel trade fair held from 21 to 25 January, Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, IAS, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, reflected on how the engagement helped refine Madhya Pradesh’s approach to European travel and creative industries.“For us, FITUR Madrid was a very important platform,” Dr. Bedekar said. “It allowed us to engage directly with Spanish and European stakeholders and present Madhya Pradesh as a destination that offers much more than conventional sightseeing.” Throughout the five-day event, the state’s pavilion became a space for meaningful exchanges with tour operators, wildlife specialists, experiential travel designers, and representatives from the creative industries—mirroring Europe’s growing interest in depth-driven, responsible travel.Dr. Bedekar noted that many of the conversations reinforced a clear shift in traveler expectations. “European travelers today are looking for experiences that feel authentic and grounded,” he observed. This understanding shaped Madhya Pradesh’s narrative at FITUR, which focused on heritage, biodiversity, spirituality, and sustainability. The inauguration of the pavilion by officials from the Embassy of India further highlighted the importance of the European market within the state’s international tourism strategy.Heritage and wildlife emerged as strong anchors during discussions. Dr. Bedekar highlighted the state’s three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka—alongside iconic tiger reserves such as Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench. “These are globally recognized assets, but what interested people equally were the stories around them,” he said, pointing to growing interest in spiritual circuits, wellness-led journeys, and slow-travel experiences that allow visitors to connect more deeply with local culture and landscapes.Film tourism also generated considerable interest. “There was genuine curiosity about filming in Madhya Pradesh,” Dr. Bedekar shared. The state’s diverse landscapes, heritage towns, and increasingly streamlined facilitation processes sparked discussions on location scouting, production support, and creative collaborations. Film tourism, he noted, is gradually becoming an important part of how Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself internationally.Importantly, these conversations are already moving towards tangible outcomes. Dr. Bedekar explained that discussions progressed around fixed-departure programs, wildlife-focused itineraries, and culturally immersive circuits designed for European markets. There was also strong interest in organizing familiarization trips for Spanish tour operators and media, as well as film scouting visits across the state. “This is where dialogue begins to translate into action,” he said.Looking ahead, Dr. Bedekar believes the momentum from FITUR Madrid 2026 will shape Madhya Pradesh’s international outreach in the years to come. “Our focus remains firmly on sustainable tourism, heritage conservation, and high-value experiential travel,” he emphasized, adding that consistent engagement with global markets will be essential to strengthening visibility and deepening partnerships.As Madhya Pradesh builds on the relationships forged in Madrid, the state is steadily positioning itself not just as a destination to visit, but as a place to engage with—through culture, nature, creativity, and meaningful travel experiences.

