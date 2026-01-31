Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental Delivers Comfort-Focused, Complete Family Dental Care in Edmonton, AB

EDMONTON , ALBERTA, CANADA, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental , led by Dr. Molly Rodgers, continues to provide patient-centered, comprehensive dental care for individuals and families across South Edmonton. Known for a comfort-focused approach and affordable, transparent pricing, the clinic is committed to helping patients achieve lifelong oral health in a welcoming and stress-free environment.Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental & Associates offers complete family dental care, combining preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services under one roof. The clinic follows the Alberta Dental Association fee guide and provides direct billing to insurance, same-day appointments when available, and flexible in-house dental plans designed to make quality dental care accessible, even for patients without insurance coverage.“Our practice is built around comfort, trust, and long-term relationships,” said Dr. Molly Rodgers. “Many of our patients come to us through referrals from friends and family, and we take that trust seriously by delivering gentle, personalized care at every visit.”Dr. Molly Rodgers Dentals specializes in dentistry for kids, preventive dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, smile design, teeth whitening, headache management and TMJ care, and sleep apnea support. The clinic uses modern techniques and materials, including metal-free restorations, to deliver natural-looking, durable results while prioritizing patient comfort and safety.Preventive care plays a central role at Dr. Molly Rodgers Dentals, with routine exams, cleanings, digital X-rays, and oral health education helping patients of all ages maintain strong teeth and healthy gums. For patients requiring restorative treatment, services include cavity repair, bonding, fillings, tooth restoration, and replacement options designed to restore function and appearance.Cosmetic dentistry services at Dr. Molly Rodgers Dentals in Edmonton focus on enhancing both the health and aesthetics of each patient’s smile. Treatments such as whitening, veneers, and bonding are customized to complement facial features while preserving natural tooth structure.The clinic is designed to help patients feel relaxed from the moment they arrive, offering a warm, friendly atmosphere and a professional team dedicated to compassionate care. Patients are invited to explore the clinic through a virtual tour and experience a modern dental environment built around comfort and trust.Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental welcomes new patients and encourages individuals and families seeking a reliable Edmonton dentist to schedule an appointment and experience comprehensive dental care delivered with integrity and compassion.Media ContactDr. Molly Rodgers Dental2943 66 Street NWEdmonton, AB T6K 4A2(780) 463-8803

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.