IRS announces 2026 Tax Counseling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program Grants

IR-2026-19, Jan. 30, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today the award of $53 million in Tax Counseling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance grants to organizations that provide federal tax return preparation at no cost.

This year, the IRS awarded grants to 48 TCE and 315 VITA applicants. The IRS received 479 applications requesting over $79 million in funding.

“These grants ensure that VITA and elderly tax-counseling organizations have sufficient funding to provide assistance to individuals in need at local centers across the nation,” said Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “The IRS recognizes the important work these organizations do and salutes their efforts.”

The TCE program, established in 1978, provides no-cost tax counseling and federal return preparation to individuals who are age 60 or older. Volunteers receive training and technical assistance to help at community locations across the nation.

The VITA program, created in 1969, assists underserved communities, such as low- and moderate-income individuals and limited English proficient taxpayers. VITA grant recipients provide no-cost federal tax return preparation and electronic filing. The grant program helps to expand VITA services to underserved populations.

The IRS maintains partnerships with a wide variety of organizations across the country to develop VITA and TCE programs. Community partners include non-profit agencies, faith-based organizations, community centers and large employers. The IRS provides tax law training, certification and oversight to these organizations, assisting their efforts to prepare accurate returns.

For information on applying for the TCE or VITA programs visit Tax Counseling for the Elderly or IRS VITA Grant Program on IRS.gov. A current list of grant recipients will be available on these pages beginning January 31, 2026. For details on becoming a TCE or VITA volunteer, visit IRS Tax Volunteers.