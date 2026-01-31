NOVA Construction & Remodeling Focuses on Quality, Transparency, and Long-Term Relationships in Missouri

Nova Construction & Remodeling

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As development continues to accelerate across Mid-Missouri, one construction company is proving that lasting success comes from consistency, communication, and accountability. NOVA Construction & Remodeling has built its reputation by prioritizing quality workmanship and a client-first mindset on every project it undertakes.Founded by Shane Whitaker, JD Rich, and Kara Goddard, NOVA Construction & Remodeling is recognized throughout the Columbia area for its hands-on leadership and disciplined approach to project execution.The co-founders bring complementary skill sets that allow the firm to manage complex residential and commercial work while maintaining clear communication from start to finish.“Quality work upfront prevents problems later,” said Whitaker, Co-Founder of NOVA Construction & Remodeling. “Our goal is to eliminate surprises and deliver results our clients can rely on.”JD Rich, Co-Founder, plays a key role in project planning, coordination, and operational growth.Under the leadership team’s guidance, NOVA delivers a broad range of services, including home renovations, custom interior projects, commercial buildouts, and new construction across Columbia and the greater Mid-Missouri region.“We treat every project as a responsibility, not a transaction,” Whitaker added. “When someone places their trust in us, we take that seriously.”According to Co-Founder Kara Goddard, open communication is central to the company’s process and client relationships.“Construction works best when clients feel informed and supported,” Goddard said. “We stay accessible, communicate clearly, and follow through. That level of trust is what leads to long-term partnerships.”Customers frequently point to NOVA’s reliability and transparency as distinguishing factors. Rich noted that simplifying what can often be a complicated process is one of the firm’s core priorities.“Our role is to guide clients through the process with clarity,” Rich said. “That means listening carefully, planning thoroughly, and delivering on what we commit to.”Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, NOVA Construction & Remodeling continues to focus on sustainable growth while maintaining high standards of workmanship.The company currently serves clients throughout Mid-Missouri, including Jefferson City, Ashland, Boonville, the Lake of the Ozarks, and nearby communities.“We’re not trying to be everywhere,” Rich added. “We’re focused on being dependable and earning trust with every project.”With deep local roots and a commitment to integrity, NOVA Construction & Remodeling reflects a growing preference among Mid-Missouri clients for builders who value relationships, reliability, and long-term results over hype.About NOVA Construction & RemodelingNOVA Construction & Remodeling is a Columbia-based construction company providing residential and commercial services across Mid-Missouri.The firm offers free, no-obligation consultations and is known for transparent communication, quality craftsmanship, and client-focused service.

