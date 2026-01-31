Apostle Barbara Green Releases Two Books 'Wear That Hat, and Wear It Well' and 'Make America Great Again, Wear A Hat'

Apostle Barbara Green - Wear That Hat, and Wear It Well Make America Great Again, Wear A Hat

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apostle Barbara Green —author, pastor, creative professional, and founder of ABG The Hat Game Brand—announces the release of two titles designed to help readers live with confidence, clarity, and faith-guided intention: “Wear That Hat, and Wear It Well” and “Make America Great Again, Wear A Hat.”Both books explore the deeper meaning of how individuals present themselves in the world, connecting outward expression with inner purpose, dignity, and spiritual insight. The titles are now available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon in Kindle and hardcover formats, giving readers flexible ways to access the books. The releases also align with Green’s broader outreach mission, which encourages empowerment through thoughtful choice and compassionate leadership.Two Complementary Works on Confidence and Purpose“Wear That Hat, and Wear It Well” supports women and faith-minded readers who seek grounded confidence and self-expression rooted in self-awareness and spiritual reflection. Through contemplative language, and practical reflections, the book invites readers to reconnect with their inner identity and show up fully in everyday life without comparison or pressure.In “Make America Great Again, Wear A Hat,” Green expands on symbolism and intentionality as universal themes. The narrative explores how simple choices reflect values, responsibility, and leadership. Rather than political slogans, the title uses the phrase as a metaphor for reclaiming personal purpose, engaging with community thoughtfully, and living with integrity.Practical Insight Meets Faith Centered EncouragementWhile each book has a distinct focus, they share core themes:• Encouraging readers to embrace who they are with confidence, not through performance but thoughtful self-expression.• Presenting spirituality as lived in small decisions and actions rather than abstract ideals.• Speaking to women, spiritual seekers, and individuals interested in purpose-led living.Both books offer reflective and accessible language that supports personal growth and community engagement.Author’s QuoteI believe everyone deserves to feel confident, valued, and seen. Through these books, I want to empower others to pursue their goals with confidence. - Apostle Barbara GreenCall to ActionTo explore “Wear That Hat, and Wear It Well” and “Make America Great Again, Wear A Hat,” and to connect with Apostle Barbara Green, visit: apostlebarbaragreenbooks.com In addition to her books, Apostle Barbara Green connects with a growing online audience through her ABG-126 YouTube channel, where she has published 800+ videos and reached 4.6 million+ views, sharing messages centered on confidence, purpose, and faith. You can check the ABG-126 YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@HatGameInc About the AuthorApostle Barbara Green is a pastor, humanitarian, and author known for her faith-centered message focused on confidence, identity, and intentional living. Through her writing and community work, she encourages women and readers of faith to embrace purpose, show up with dignity, and live with clarity in everyday life.

