Update No. 1: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Apprehension of fleeing suspect – multiple charges filed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A4000888

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/30/2026 at approximately 1240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, Exit 18, Barnet, VT

VIOLATIONS: Fugitive from justice, grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, and aggravated operation without owner's consent

ACCUSED: Marisa Levesque

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Marisa Levesque is facing charges in Vermont of being a fugitive from justice, grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, and aggravated operation without owner's consent. The court ordered her jailed for lack of $10,000 bail. Arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

***Initial news release, 4:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2026***

At about 12:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, Vermont State Police troopers were notified that New Hampshire law enforcement was in a pursuit of a stolen 2026 GMC truck on Interstate 93 headed toward Vermont. During the pursuit in New Hampshire, the fleeing suspect intentionally struck police, causing a collision involving two New Hampshire State Police cruisers and a Littleton Police Department cruiser. The involved police vehicles were disabled. The troopers and police officer suffered minor injuries. An additional Littleton police officer continued to pursue the GMC toward Vermont.

The stolen vehicle continued northbound and crossed into Vermont on I-93 in Waterford before exiting onto I-91 southbound. In the town of Barnet, VSP troopers successfully deployed spike strips on the stolen vehicle. A short distance later, the vehicle left the roadway at Exit 18 in Barnet. Troopers apprehended the driver without further incident and identified her as Marisa Levesque, 43, of Groton, Vermont.

Levesque is currently in custody at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. The specific charges against Levesque are pending at this time. VSP will send an updated news release when more information is available. Questions regarding the events in New Hampshire should be directed to the New Hampshire State Police.

- 30 -