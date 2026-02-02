TheraDep and dsm-firmenich Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Bio-Surface Technologies & Products

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraDep Technologies Inc today announced an agreement with the Biomedical business of dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, to accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced bio-surface and nano-coating technologies for life science and medical device applications. The collaboration brings together TheraDep’s proprietary surface deposition platform with dsm-firmenich’s global leadership in biomaterials and biomedical innovation.

TheraDep is a technology-driven company focused on enabling more predictive, reproducible, and biologically relevant in vitro models and medical device technologies through advanced surface modification and coating technologies. Its platform is designed to improve consistency, functionality, and performance across a wide range of research, diagnostic, and translational applications.

The Biomedical division of dsm-firmenich, serves as a committed partner in driving sustainable innovation in healthcare, from spark to solution. Their medical-grade biomaterials (including ultra high molecular weight polyethylene fiber and membrane, polyurethanes, lubricious coatings, drug delivery polymers, and natural materials such as collagen and ECMs), customized solutions, and expert services are recognized for their unmatched quality, reliability, and performance worldwide.

TheraDep and dsm-firmenich will collaborate on the development and optimization of next-generation bio-surface technologies, with our initial product launch of BioDep™ medical grade collagen coated microplates, combining TheraDep’s nano-layer coating processes with dsm-firmenich’s portfolio of medical-grade biomaterials. The partnership is intended to support new product development, material innovation, and scalable manufacturing approaches that improve biological performance and open new markets while reducing material usage and variability.

TheraDep’s nano-coating technology enables ultra-thin, highly uniform bioactive layers that preserve biological functionality while enhancing adhesion, durability, and well-to-well consistency. These attributes are particularly valuable for advanced cell culture, functional assays, and emerging therapeutic and diagnostic workflows, where reproducibility and biological relevance are critical.

“We are excited to partner with dsm-firmenich, a global leader in biomaterials innovation,” said Bryan Hoadley, CEO at TheraDep. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, high-performance bio-surfaces that meet the growing demands of life science and medical device customers, while aligning with our focus on material efficiency and sustainability.”

Paul Spencer, President of the Biomedical division of dsm-firmenich, added, “By combining TheraDep’s advanced surface engineering capabilities with our biomaterials expertise, we see significant opportunity to accelerate innovation and deliver differentiated solutions that support better research outcomes and, ultimately, improved patient care.”

The partnership was formally completed at a signing ceremony held in mid-January in TheraDep’s Tipperary, Ireland facility bringing together leadership teams from both organizations to mark an important milestone in the collaboration. The signing underscored the shared commitment of TheraDep and dsm-firmenich to advancing innovative, scalable bio-surface technologies and strengthening long-term collaboration across research, development, and commercialization efforts.

