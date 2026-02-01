One Art Space to Present Purvis Young Exhibition for Black History Month, Featuring New York Debut of Unseen Works

One Art Space Logo Purvis Young (Photo Credit: David A. Raccuglia)

Angels, Art, and Black History Month: Purvis Young at One Art Space

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space in Tribeca will present a landmark February 2026 exhibition of works by acclaimed artist Purvis Young (1943–2010), timed to Black History Month and highlighted by the first New York showing of several of Young’s paintings.Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh the exhibition centers on Young’s emotionally direct visual language and his recurring commitment to social commentary, compassion, and the possibility of a better future. The gallery describes Purvis’s artwork as symbolizing hope and healing, shaped by Young’s visions and his desire to create work that offers joy and empathy in response to the world’s wounds.The show will also include additional works, with One Art Space noting that many pieces in the exhibition have not been seen publicly. The gallery points to Young’s evocative figuration and motifs drawn from art history, used to address social issues while pressing toward a more hopeful tomorrow.Young’s work has entered prominent museum collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, among others, and his paintings are held by private collectors.A VIP reception will formally launch the exhibition in the first week in February and the exhibition of Purvis Young’s work will run the month of February 2026.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future comes together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

Legal Disclaimer:

