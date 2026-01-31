Ohio Woman Arrested, Charged in Shooting Death of West Tennessee Deputy

WEAKLEY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of an Ohio woman in connection to the shooting death of a Weakley County deputy.

At the request of 27th Judicial District Attorney General Colin Johnson, TBI special agents began investigating the on-duty homicide of a Weakley County deputy that occurred Friday morning. Just before 3:00 a.m., deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist officers with the Martin Police Department in reference to a shots fired call at a hotel in the 800 block of University Street in Martin. A deputy, who was checking a nearby gas station for witnesses, encountered Khristi Dawn Cunningham (DOB: 12/14/81) just after 3:00 a.m. For reasons still under investigation, Cunningham brandished a weapon and shot the deputy. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died. No other officers were injured in the incident.

Martin Police officers responded to the shooting scene and subsequently took Cunningham into custody. TBI agents charged Cunningham with one count of First Degree Murder. She is being held without bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.