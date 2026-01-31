Zion Outdoors Expands to Houston, Opening Fifth Location to Serve Homeowners With Premium Concrete Resurfacing & Outdoor Living Solutions

Expanding into Houston allows us to serve a growing community with the same craftsmanship, design expertise, and integrity that define Zion Outdoors nationwide” — Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors , a nationally recognized leader in outdoor hardscape design and concrete resurfacing, announced the opening of its fifth location — now serving the greater Houston market from its new office in Tomball, Texas.The Houston team will serve homeowners across Tomball, Cypress, Katy, Richmond, The Woodlands, Conroe, Spring, Friendswood, Kingwood, and surrounding areas, delivering high-end outdoor transformations using Zion Outdoors’ premier products: Gem-Scape™ concrete resurfacing overlays and Cap-Stone™ coping and paver systems.For years, Zion Outdoors has earned attention nationwide for turning ordinary patios, pool decks, driveways, and walkways into elegant, long-lasting outdoor spaces — often without the need for expensive tear-outs.“Expanding into Houston is both strategic and deeply personal,” said Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. “Several of our highly trained crews wanted to move closer to family in the Houston area, and we already had talented team members ready to step in as our first designers here. We saw an opportunity to serve a growing community while bringing the same national-level craftsmanship, design expertise, and integrity that Zion is known for.”The move reflects Zion Outdoors’ thoughtful growth approach: building into major markets only when the right people, training systems, and service standards are firmly in place.Zion Outdoors specializes in transforming outdated or cracked concrete into beautiful, durable spaces using:- Gem-Scape™ concrete resurfacing overlay- Cap-Stone™ coping systems- Decorative concrete and overlays- Pavers and hybrid systems- Driveway resurfacing- Patio and pool deck renovationsHomeowners benefit from designs that mimic natural stone at a fraction of the cost — with faster installation, less disruption, and superior longevity.A Mission That Extends Beyond Business: Walkways 4 Warriors As part of its expansion, the Houston location will also begin searching for its first Walkways 4 Warriors project Zion Outdoors’ initiative that donates a custom-designed walkway or outdoor surface to a veteran or military family in need.The program honors service, sacrifice, and community connection providing spaces where families can gather, heal, and feel appreciated.“Serving veterans through Walkways 4 Warriors is one of the most meaningful things we do,” Bryant added. “We’re excited to meet the right Houston family and bless them with a project that reflects gratitude and honor.”Zion Outdoors is a concrete resurfacing and outdoor design company focused on transforming patios, pool decks, driveways, and walkways with premium overlay systems and custom, nationally recognized designs. With locations across Texas and crews trained at the highest standards, Zion Outdoors blends craftsmanship, innovation, and integrity to create outdoor spaces people love.Learn more or schedule a free design consultation at www.zionoutdoors.com

