El Paso Sector Border Patrol upholds aggressive enforcement for illegal entry in construction zones

EL PASO, Texas — Anyone attempting unlawful entry along the El Paso Sector border, including construction zones, will face immediate detection, prosecution, and removal, with a 100-percent prosecution rate.

On Jan. 9, U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso Sector arrested two illegal aliens 1.46 miles west of the Paso del Norte International Port of Entry dressed as construction workers. The two illegal aliens from Mexico and Ecuador were attempting to blend in with the construction workers on site but were apprehended shortly after their illegal entry. One of the illegal aliens has a previous criminal record for domestic assault and will be prosecuted under Title 8 USC 1326 Reentry of Removed Aliens. The other will face consequences under 8 USC 1325 Illegal Entry without Inspection.

Ongoing border infrastructure projects in Texas and New Mexico have created multiple active construction zones along the El Paso Sector, with heavy equipment, construction vehicles, and enhanced security measures in place. Border Patrol agents report that these areas pose additional safety risks to those attempting to cross illegally, including exposure to moving machinery and unstable terrain.

“These construction zones will continue to be heavily monitored by our Border Patrol agents and unlawful entry will not be tolerated,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jesse D. Munoz. “Individuals attempting to enter the United States unlawfully in construction zones or anywhere in the El Paso Sector are subject to immediate detection, prosecution and removal.”

Violations under Title 8, United States Code, Sections 1324 and 1325—including unlawful entry and smuggling—are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by the U.S. Attorneys for the districts in Texas and New Mexico. The El Paso Sector maintains a 100 percent prosecution rate for these offenses, and anyone apprehended in construction zones or elsewhere in the sector will be prosecuted.

“Entering the U.S. illegally is both dangerous to your life and your freedom,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. “My office is committed to prosecuting every person caught illegally entering this country.”

“People who cross illegally in or around these construction projects will face federal charges and removal, consistent with the 100-percent prosecution policy in this sector,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico. “Strict enforcement enhances safety for construction workers, agents, and the public while this critical infrastructure is being built.”

Despite these areas being under construction, the public is reminded that they are still being heavily monitored by Border Patrol agents as part of enhanced border security. U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector urges the public to avoid construction areas and remind everyone that unlawful entry will not be tolerated.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.