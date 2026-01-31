CBP seizes narcotics and currency at Ysleta Port of Entry

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized significant narcotics and currency amount during the week of Jan 18 at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

These seizures represent both northbound and southbound operations to stop criminal smuggling activity.

On Jan. 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Mobile Enforcement Team were conducting southbound operations when a white 2022 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a male U.S. citizen was selected for inspection. A canine handler and his canine trained to detect currency and firearms alerted positively for the vehicle. Upon further inspection, $38,371 in improperly declared currency was discovered and seized by officers and Homeland Security Investigation was contacted.

On Jan. 22 CBP officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team and MET were conducting southbound operations when a 2012 Dodge Ram was selected for inspection. The driver, a male U.S. citizen, was found to have $40,320 in undeclared currency inside his jacket. The currency was seized by CBP officers.

On Jan 22, CBP officers at the port of entry encountered a male U.S. citizen driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Sonic applying for admission into the United States in the primary lanes at the port. Officers referred the vehicle for further inspection after discovering anomalies in the trunk area. A canine trained to detect concealed humans and narcotics indicated a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. Upon further inspection thirteen bundles of cocaine weighing 15.92 kilos of were discovered in the vehicle.

On Jan. 24, CBP officers encountered a male Mexican citizen driving a white 2017 Honda Civic applying for admission to the United States. The driver and vehicle were referred to secondary inspection due to a system generated alert for possible narcotics. A Non-intrusive Inspection scan revealed anomalies in the vehicle and a canine sweep resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. Upon further inspection a total of 22 bundles of cocaine were discovered weighing 25.78 kilos.

“These significant narcotics and currency seizures indicate attempts by drug trafficking organizations to smuggle drugs north from the U.S.-Mexico border into U.S. communities and then repatriate the cash profits back south to fund criminal organizations in Mexico, said Port Director Arnoldo Gomez, Ysleta Port of Entry. “By interdicting the flow of narcotics north and intercepting undeclared currency going south, our U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have disrupted both the supply chain and profits of the Mexican Drug Cartels.”