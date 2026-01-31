Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Briefing on Winter Storm and Snow Operations Following Historic Winter Storm

MARYLAND, January 31 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 30, 2026

From the Office of Council President Natali Fani-González

Briefing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 3, during Council session, residents can watch live online

Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González has added a briefing on Winter Storm/Snow Operations to the Council’s agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 1:30 p.m. The briefing will review the County’s response to the recent high-impact winter storm that affected two-thirds of the country.

"All of us appreciate the ongoing work of our first responders and front-line employees who have been working long hours throughout the storm response and ongoing cleanup. Unfortunately, the long duration, weight and hardness of the snowpack have been challenging for residents, staff and equipment,” stated Council President Fani-González. "The amount of frustration from the community is overwhelming, and I understand. This briefing is about accountability, transparency, and making sure we learn from this storm to better serve our residents in the future.”

The briefing will provide a comprehensive review of the County’s storm response, beginning with the planning that went into preparations before the storm hit. Officials will share key messages for the community, including how residents were advised during the event and what resources remain available. The discussion will outline the expected timeframe for completing cleanup operations and address unexpected challenges, such as equipment breakdowns, heavy ice conditions, and inconsistencies in reporting plowing progress that frustrated residents. Finally, the briefing will focus on lessons learned from this historic storm and how those insights will shape future snow operations to improve efficiency, communication, and community trust.

The briefing will take place during the Council’s public meeting. Council meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.

