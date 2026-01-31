Montgomery County Council to Hold Black History Month Commemoration on February 3 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 31 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 30, 2026

The Montgomery County Council will host its annual commemoration for Black History Month, which is celebrated nationally every February. This year’s commemoration will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. and will focus on the national theme, “A Century of Black History Commemorations."

The Council commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and a video celebrating the 100th anniversary of the official establishment of Black History Month and its impact locally, nationally and worldwide.

This year’s commemoration will recognize local residents and places that have had a significant impact on Black history in Montgomery County throughout the past 100 years, including former Montgomery County Executive Isiah “Ike” Leggett, Administrative Judge for the Circuit Court of Montgomery County Karla Smith, and Montgomery County Commission on Remembrance and Reconciliation Chair Jason Green.

“As our nation witnesses political violence and attacks on immigrant communities and communities of color, I’m proud to live in a county where diversity is celebrated, representation matters, and history is valued,” said Council President Natali Fani-González. "In Montgomery County, we recognize that Black history is American history, and we will not let it be erased or denied. Regardless of the current administration’s efforts to dismantle and erase parts of our history, we will continue to ensure accurate history is a part of everyday learning – not just in the month of February, but year-round.”

“Black History Month honors a legacy that began in the clutches of chattel slavery and endured through centuries of brave resilience and struggle,” said Councilmember Will Jawando. “In Montgomery County, we are committed to teaching our full history and to building a more equitable future. No executive order or federal directive, no matter how misguided, can erase the contributions of Black Americans to this nation. Montgomery County will always be a place where our history is honored and protected.”

"I am deeply honored to celebrate the 100th Black History Month! A centennial tribute to trailblazers past and changemakers today,” said Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles. “Reflecting on our rich legacy inspires us to relentlessly pursue equity, justice, and the promise of opportunity for every person in our community. As your first Black Councilwoman At-Large, I am committed to honoring our ancestors, building a future where every resident is empowered to thrive, and cultivating a strong pipeline of public servants-ensuring I'm not the last."

“Black history reminds me that progress is never accidental. It comes from people who show up, who organize, who speak when silence would be easier, and who insist that policy reflect humanity,” said Councilmember Shebra Evans. “I am because of the people that came before me, and I carry that truth into every act of service.”

The commemoration will take place at the Council Office Building on the third floor in the Council Hearing Room. Residents who are unable to join the commemoration in person can stream the event live or after the fact on the Council’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The commemoration will also be televised on County Cable Montgomery, cable channels 996 (high definition) and 6 (standard definition) on Comcast; channels 1056 (HD) and 6 (SD) on RCN; and channel 30 on Verizon.

# # #