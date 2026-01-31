Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Feb. 2, 2026

MARYLAND, January 31 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 30, 2026

Public Safety Committee will review legislation which would provide safeguards regarding the use of surveillance technology in the County; Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will review the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 4-25, Administration - Surveillance Technology - Acquisition and Use by the County.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Planning, Housing, and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council President Natali Fani-González and Councilmember Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 4-25, Administration - Surveillance Technology - Acquisition and Use by the County

Review: The PS Committee will review Bill 4-25, Administration - Surveillance Technology - Acquisition and Use by the County. The bill would require the submission of impact reports and the adoption of regulations prior to the acquisition, funding or use by the County of certain surveillance technology. In addition, Bill 4-25 would limit the acquisition and use of facial recognition technology by the County consistent with state law and require annual reports and public hearings regarding surveillance technology. The purpose of the bill is to establish a transparent process through which safeguards are put in place regarding the County’s acquisition and use of any new surveillance technology.

The lead sponsors of Bill 4-25 are Councilmembers Mink and Kate Stewart. Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmember Luedtke are cosponsors of Bill 4-25.

Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan

Review: The PHP Committee will review the Planning Board draft of the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan, which covers approximately 969 acres in northern Montgomery County, near Interstate 270 (I-270) and Clarksburg Road. The recommended plan establishes a new vision for a more complete, connected and sustainable Clarksburg community. The recommendations in the plan are focused on shaping future development and improvements to the transportation network, providing additional recreational opportunities for residents, advancing the County’s housing and economic goals, and preserving and protecting the natural environment.

This sector plan is an amendment to a portion of the 1994 Clarksburg Master Plan and Hyattstown Special Study Area and a portion of the 2014 Ten Mile Creek Area Limited

The Council received a briefing on the Clarksburg Gateway Sector Plan at a meeting held on Jan. 20. The Council held a public hearing on the plan at Rocky Hill Middle School in Clarksburg on Jan 21.

