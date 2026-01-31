State Police Seeking Information in Somerset County Homicide, Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction

January 30, 2026

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Two juveniles have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Somerset County. Maryland State Police believe others are involved and are asking the public for help.

Earlier this week, MSP investigators arrested and charged two juveniles in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on January 26 in Princess Anne. A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both of Salisbury, were charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, robbery, and other related criminal charges. Investigators believe other individuals may have been involved.

Anyone with relevant information related to this case is asked to contact Sgt. Joe Meier of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, at 443-515-0034. Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who may call in with a lead that results in the arrest and/or conviction of an individual charged in connection with this case. All calls may remain confidential.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on January 26, deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 11000 block of Dryden Lane in Princess Anne for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, police located two victims suffering apparent gunshot wounds inside a 2026 Kia Seltos SUV parked in the roadway.

The deceased victim was identified as Derrick Knox, 46, of Salisbury, Maryland. Knox was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services personnel from Somerset County. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the cause and manner of death as homicide by gunshot. A second victim injured during the incident, identified as Kevin Pillar, 41, of Salisbury, was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a shock trauma center.

The MSP Homicide Unit continues the investigation with assistance from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Somerset County.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]