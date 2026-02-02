Award-Winning The Legend of Valentine Explores How a Martyr Became the World’s Most Romantic Legend

The Legend of Valentine Audiobook Cover Sheldon Collins at the SOVAS Voice Arts Awards with Maggie Collins Sheldon Collins at SOVAS 2026

“The historical facts give us a martyr; the centuries gave us a legend — and that’s the story I chose to tell.” - Sheldon Collins

There’s a real hunger right now for origin stories — and we can see clear evidence of that in how audiences are engaging with this material.” — Sheldon Collins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Valentine’s Day approaches, author-director Sheldon Collins explores how history, faith, and centuries of storytelling shaped the Valentine legend — while actively developing the story’s next chapter as a limited television series.Every February, Valentine’s Day arrives wrapped in flowers, chocolates, and romance. But long before it became a global holiday, its namesake was a condemned Roman priest whose story evolved over more than a thousand years.That evolution — from fact to legend — is at the heart of The Legend of Valentine , the award-winning historical novel and audiobook written and directed by Sheldon Collins, which recently received the Independent Press Award for Best Audiobook and two 2026 SOVAS Voice Arts Awards, including Outstanding Audiobook Production and Best Sound Engineering.Rather than presenting Valentine’s story as fixed history, Collins’ work embraces the full arc of how the legend came to be — acknowledging what scholars know, what later centuries added, and why those additions mattered.“The historical facts give us a martyr; the centuries gave us a legend — and that’s the story I chose to tell,” Collins says.The Valentine story familiar to modern audiences did not emerge all at once. According to Collins, it unfolded gradually across generations of belief, politics, and cultural need:3rd–5th centuries — Valentine is remembered primarily as a Christian martyr executed in Rome6th–9th centuries — Miracle accounts begin to circulate; the healing of blindness enters the narrative tradition13th century — The blind girl and her jailer–executioner father become central elements in medieval hagiography14th–17th centuries — Romantic interpretations are layered onto the martyrdomModern era — The composite legend is widely accepted in popular culture as historical fact“What survives isn’t a single truth,” Collins explains. “It’s a story shaped by belief, love, faith, and time.”The Legend of Valentine leans into that reality, weaving together historical record and mythic tradition to explore why Valentine’s story endured — and why it continues to resonate.A STORY RESONATING FAR BEYOND THE HOLIDAYProduced over 14 months and featuring more than 20 international voice actors, cinematic sound design, and an original score by Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Endelman, the audiobook edition has drawn widespread critical praise.Kirkus Reviews highlighted its immersive performances and emotional depth, while the SOVAS Awards — often referred to as the “Oscars of audiobooks” — recognized the production as one of the year’s most accomplished.“Listeners are in for a treat as this audiobook recounts the exploits of the legendary Saint Valentine… Listeners will be immersed in a vivid ancient world they won’t soon forget.”— Kirkus Reviews, January 22, 2026Through international advertising and distribution by Collins’ independent publishing company, Hutchinson & Collins Publishing, The Legend of Valentine has reached audiences across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia, revealing a growing global curiosity about the origins of Valentine’s Day.“There’s a real hunger right now for origin stories — and we can see clear evidence of that in how audiences are engaging with this material,” Collins says. “People want to know where the Valentine’s Day story came from, and not just in the U.S.”FROM PAGE TO SOUND — AND NOW TO SCREENBuilding on the success of the novel and audiobook, Collins has partnered with composer-producer Stephen Endelman to develop The Legend of Valentine as a limited television series. Collins has written the pilot script and series framework, with the creative team actively engaging in conversations with multiple studios and production partners.The adaptation is designed to align closely with the immersive scope of the audiobook — expanding the story visually while preserving its emotional and historical core.“I see this project as only two-thirds complete,” Collins says. “I started climbing this mountain two years ago, and I won’t stop until this story reaches audiences in every form it deserves. There’s a global audience asking for it — and I feel a responsibility to meet that.”At a time when the entertainment industry is increasingly focused on proven intellectual property, Collins notes that the Valentine legend may be one of the most time-tested stories of all.“Hollywood is looking for stories that last,” he adds. “This one has survived for 1,800 years. As long as there is love in the world, this story will continue to thrive.”A TIMELY CULTURAL CONVERSATIONAs Valentine’s Day approaches, Collins has become an increasingly sought-after voice for conversations about how myth, history, and belief intersect — and how stories evolve when passed from one generation to the next.Rather than debunking the legend, The Legend of Valentine invites a broader reflection:What happens when a story becomes more powerful than the facts that inspired it?“Legends exist because they answer emotional needs facts alone can’t,” Collins notes. “Valentine’s story survived because it spoke to love under pressure — love that cost something.”AVAILABILITY FOR INTERVIEWSCollins is available for interviews discussing:• The historical and legendary origins of Valentine’s Day• How religious martyr stories evolved into romantic folklore• Why the Valentine legend continues to resonate worldwide• The transition from novel and audiobook to limited television series• The role of myth in shaping modern cultural traditions• Why the story behind Valentine’s Day makes a meaningful and unique giftHe will also make select public appearances around Valentine’s Day, including:• Barnes & Noble, Marina del Rey, California — February 7• Pasadena Public Library (Lamanda Park), California — February 7• Barnes & Noble, San Luis Obispo, California — February 14 (Valentine’s Day)Interview requests and media inquiries should be directed to his publicist.SHELDON COLLINS' EXPERT PAGE (FOR PRESS):PUBLICIST:

Audiobook trailer of The Legend of Valentine, a cinematic retelling of the origins of Valentine’s Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.