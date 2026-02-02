The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party Returns for Its 39th Year in San Francisco, Celebrating 'The Power of Resilience'

Honoring Steve Young, Ray Lewis, Roschon Johnson, & more, the Super Bowl Week Event Brings Together Leaders in Sports, Entertainment, Health, & Philanthropy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, one of the nation’s longest-running and most impactful Super Bowl weekend events, returns for its 39th consecutive year on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Storek by NPU+ in San Francisco, bringing together world-class athletes, health innovators, thought leaders, entertainment industry leaders, and philanthropists to celebrate “The Power of Resilience.” This year’s event blends tradition with transformation, spotlighting breakthroughs in brain health, wellness, and social impact.For nearly four decades, the annual gathering has served as more than a party; it’s a platform for dialogue, discovery, and change. From its beginnings as a celebration of sport and community, the event has evolved into a mission-driven forum that explores solutions for athlete health, mental well-being, and human performance. Past editions have brought attendees to Las Vegas, New Orleans, and other iconic host cities, pairing thought leadership with celebration while raising awareness and funds for critical causes.Presented by Hoag Health System, this year’s theme, “The Power of Resilience,” draws inspiration from Leigh Steinberg’s upcoming book The Comeback, which chronicles his own journey from adversity to sustained impact and underscores the universal human capacity to adapt, recover, and thrive. Against the backdrop of San Francisco, a city shaped by reinvention, the event will encourage exploration of resilience in body, mind, and spirit.Humanitarianism is once again at the heart of the party. The Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Awards will honor individuals whose leadership, service, and compassion have made a lasting impact on communities and lives. This year’s Legend Award recipient will be Steve Young, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Hall of Famer. The Humanitarian Award honorees include Ray Lewis, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and philanthropist; Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears running back; Art Rooney II, Owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Martin Nance, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Minnesota Vikings; Dr. Stephen Shaya, physician and healthcare leader; Lou Weisbach, entrepreneur and philanthropist; and Susan Farren of First Responders Resiliency, supporting first responder mental health—a distinguished group whose work across athletics, health advocacy, and social impact exemplifies the event’s enduring commitment to service.“Super Bowl Week has become a convention of Americana,” said Leigh Steinberg. “Big sports, big entertainment, big business all gathered to celebrate America’s premier sporting and cultural event. Our 39th annual party represents an effort to bring these worlds together for a festive and fun undertaking; to stimulate discussions of brain health and medical breakthroughs for healing as well, to honor figures in sports and health who are making a positive difference in the world, and highlight an especially worthy social impact partner: Scouting America.”The afternoon will feature immersive, thought-provoking programming anchored by three cornerstone conversations: the Brain Health Summit, the Health Innovation Panel, and Hall of Fame Health Presents: Advances in Brain Health and Regenerative Medicine. Together, these sessions will bring leading physicians, researchers, former athletes, and innovators together to explore the latest advances in neuroscience, performance, recovery, and longevity. Attendees will engage with experts on topics ranging from brain health and wellness technologies to regenerative medicine and emerging therapies that support long-term physical and mental vitality—further cementing the event’s reputation as one of the only Super Bowl week gatherings dedicated to the future of human health and performance.In addition to its intellectual and philanthropic elements, the party offers guests a vibrant celebration of community, culture, and connection that has defined its legacy, including the Longevity Lounge—an interactive showcase of cutting-edge therapies, technologies, and modalities focused on extending health span, optimizing performance, and enhancing overall wellbeing.New this year, the event will also debut the Sober Speakeasy presented by Sipeos, a chic, immersive destination celebrating Leigh Steinberg’s sobriety journey and the message of his upcoming book The Comeback. Designed as an elevated, alcohol-free lounge experience, the Sober Speakeasy will feature a curated selection of premium non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails from leading brands in the space, offering guests a sophisticated and inclusive way to connect, celebrate, and socialize—without alcohol.A cornerstone of the event has long been its partnership with organizations making a measurable social impact. This year, they are partnering with Scouting America, an organization with a 116-year legacy of preparing young people for life through character development, leadership training, and service; embodying resilience and community at every level.The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party is made possible by an extraordinary group of sponsors whose contributions uphold the event’s legacy and enable its mission-driven work. This year’s supporters include:Presenting Sponsor: Hoag Health SystemHealth Innovation Partners: Hall of Fame Health, Posit Science, ReJoyne, The AgeTech Collaborative by AARP, The WISE Scholarship Fund / Steele Family Foundation, TherabodySpotlight Sponsors: The Ocean Conservancy, Amazon Investor’s Coalition, The Mac Parkman Foundation, PowerTeam InternationalThe Longevity Lounge: Eat Love, European Wellness Biomedical Group, Human Longevity, Mauka Sports, NuEnerchi, PolarCool, Praxis AI, Pro Legends, Project One Health, ReJoyne, Skip, State, The Light Systems, VieLight, Wells Pharmacy, XaiaSober Speakeasy Presented by Sipeos: A-Game, Athletic Brewing Company, Curious Elixirs, Guts-z, Mabi Tea, Makua Sports, Sarilla, State, The Free Spirits CompanyHydration Partner: Path WaterCorporate Sponsors: American Psychiatric Association Foundation (Gold); Hurrica Restaurant, Mersea Restaurant (Silver); A&O Shearman, AmeriLife, Marinship, 678 Partners, Sports Medicine Sciences, Flam (Bronze)Media Sponsor: Worth MediaThese sponsors support a shared vision: harnessing community, innovation, and purpose to create meaningful impact.For more information and updates, visit www.leighsteinbergsuperbowlparty.com About Leigh Steinberg:Leigh Steinberg, premier sports agent, entrepreneur, Chairman, and founder of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, is best known for his work building athletes into stand-alone brands. He is often credited as the real-life inspiration for the Oscar-winning film Jerry Maguire. Leigh has represented many of the most successful athletes and coaches in football, basketball, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, etc., including the number one overall pick in the NFL draft for an unprecedented eight times in conjunction with 64 total first-round picks. Furthermore, Leigh has represented other notable athletes, including Oscar De La Hoya and Lennox Lewis, as well as multiple Olympians and professional teams. With an unrivaled history of record-setting contracts, Leigh has secured over $4 billion for his 300+ pro-athlete clients and directed more than $1 billion to various charities around the world. In addition to his work in the industry, Leigh is also a best-selling author. Leigh has been named one of the most powerful people in the NFL by Football Digest and one of the most powerful people in sports by Sporting News.About Hoag Health System:Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system based in Orange County, California, recognized nationally for its excellence in clinical care, innovation, and patient experience. Anchored by Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach and Hoag Hospital Irvine, Hoag offers a comprehensive range of services including cancer care, neurosciences, orthopedics, women’s health, and heart and vascular care. Hoag is consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the nation and is known for its commitment to advancing medicine, improving community health, and delivering compassionate, world-class care.About Scouting America:For more than 116 years, Scouting America has been the nation’s foremost youth program for character development and values-based leadership training, helping young people be “Prepared. For Life.” Anchored in character, citizenship, and self-reliance, Scouting America’s mission comes to life through the Scout Oath and Law and through transformative experiences in the outdoors and beyond. Since its founding, more than 130 million Americans have participated in its programs, and today Scouting America serves more than one million youth each year with the support of 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers nationwide. Through peer leadership, outdoor education, community service, and mentorship, Scouting continues to foster resilience, ethical behavior, and strong citizenship—preparing young people to become the best versions of themselves.# # #

