CDC: U.S. life expectancy hits all-time high of 79 years 

Life expectancy in the U.S. reached an all-time high of 79 years in 2024, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The average life expectancy for women reached 81.4 years, while men reached an average of 75.8 years. The average death rate decreased 3.8%. Suicide replaced COVID-19 as the 10th-leading cause of death, and the first nine causes remained unchanged from 2023, with heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries remaining as the top three.

