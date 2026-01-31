Senate expected to pass funding deal as partial government shutdown approaches

The Senate Jan. 30 is expected to pass a government funding plan ahead of a midnight deadline. A partial shutdown is still set to occur as the Senate changed the House-passed bill, so the House must vote on the new deal when it returns to session Feb. 2. The Senate reached an agreement Jan. 29 that consists of a short-term continuing resolution for the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill, and a package of five full-year appropriations bills containing conferenced legislation for the Departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development. The deal includes a bipartisan health package with extensions of key health care programs, many of which are supported by the AHA. The AHA will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.