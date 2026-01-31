Submit Release
Vladimir Kurilchenko, of Delta Junction, Sentenced to 20 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

January 30, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines sentenced Vladimir Kurilchenko, 57, to 20 years of incarceration for three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, following his conviction at trial in June 2025.

The allegations stem from Kurilchenko’s sexual abuse of his daughter between the years of 2002 and 2008. The victim reported the abuse as an adult, coming forward to disclose years of sexual abuse when she was a child.

Due to 2002 sentencing statutes, Kurilchenko faced a sentencing range of up to 30 years. Judge Haines sentenced Kurilchenko to a composite sentence of 42 years with 20 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve, and a probationary period of 10 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Mason with the assistance of Paralegal Joleen Cooper. Assistant DA Mason thanks the victim for coming forward and facing her abuser in court and thanks the Alaska Bureau of Investigations of the Alaska State Troopers for their diligence in investigating this case.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

