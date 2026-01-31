Gateway2Morocco Unveils Exclusive 2026–2027 Private Tour Collections for North American Travelers

Todgha Valley - Tinghir Morocco Brahim Jounh, Gateway2Morocco Founder Gateway2Morocco Travel

Licensed Morocco specialist expands 2026–2027 portfolio and launches an 11-day private tour to meet rising demand from U.S. and Canadian travelers

Our mission is to provide the keys to the Kingdom of Morocco in a way that is authentic, safe, and unforgettable, so travelers can explore with complete confidence.” — Brahim Jounh, Founder of Gateway2Morocco

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gateway2Morocco Travel, a licensed and insured travel agency specializing in North African expeditions, today announced a strategic expansion of its 2026–2027 tour portfolio. As part of a broader initiative to increase its presence in the North American market, the agency is leveraging professional media distribution to connect travelers from the United States and Canada with highly personalized, privately guided experiences across the Moroccan Kingdom.The expansion comes at a time when North American interest in Morocco is reaching record levels. To meet this demand, Gateway2Morocco has introduced a signature 11-Day Exotic Morocco Private Tour, with pricing starting at $2,950 USD per person. This flagship offering is designed to provide an accessible entry point for travelers seeking a balance of luxury, cultural immersion, and professional logistics.Addressing the Shift in North American Travel PreferencesRecent industry reports indicate a significant shift in the preferences of Canadian and American travelers. There is a growing movement away from high-occupancy bus tours in favor of “slow travel” and “experiential luxury”—concepts that prioritize deep cultural connection and private, flexible scheduling over rigid group itineraries. These travelers increasingly prioritize personal space, local expertise, and the ability to customize daily activities.“North American travelers are among the most sophisticated in the world. They are increasingly looking for deeper, more visceral ways to experience the world, but they require the peace of mind that comes with professional, licensed management,” said Brahim Jounh, Founder of Gateway2Morocco Travel. “By expanding our media reach and our on-the-ground operations, we are ensuring that travelers have a direct line to a specialist who understands both the nuances of Moroccan culture and the service standards expected by guests from the U.S. and Canada.”Featured 2026–2027 Signature ItinerariesTo help travelers envision what a bespoke journey can look like, Gateway2Morocco has highlighted two distinct travel styles within its new collection. Each can be fully customized to meet the specific needs of families, couples, or solo explorers.1. Majestic Morocco TourA multi-day deep dive into the historical soul of the country, this itinerary focuses on the Imperial Cities—Rabat, Meknes, Fes, and Marrakech—offering travelers an in-depth look at Moorish architecture, ancient medinas, and the preservation of traditional Moroccan crafts. Guests engage with local historians and artisans to understand the centuries of tradition that shaped the modern Kingdom. Learn more at: https://www.gateway2morocco.com/morocco-tours-majestic-morocco-tour 2. Sahara Desert & Atlas Mountain ExpeditionsDesigned for nature lovers and adventure seekers, this route takes guests across the Tizi n’ Tichka pass to the iconic Ait Benhaddou before heading into the Erg Chebbi dunes. Accommodations include high-end, eco-friendly desert camps under the stars, combined with trekking opportunities in the High Atlas. This collection emphasizes the rugged beauty and nomadic traditions of the Berber people. Explore private options at: https://www.gateway2morocco.com/morocco-tours-authentic-morocco-tour The Flagship Offering: 11 Days of Private ImmersionThe centerpiece of the 2026 announcement remains the 11-Day Exotic Morocco Private Tour. Priced competitively at $2,950 USD per person, the itinerary reflects the agency’s commitment to making high-end, private travel accessible without compromising on quality or safety.The tour includes:Private Chauffeured Transportation: All transfers in modern, climate-controlled vehicles with professional drivers who understand the terrain and logistics of the region.Expert Licensed Guides: Daily access to local specialists in Marrakech, Fes, and the Sahara who provide cultural context and historical insights beyond standard guidebooks.Curated Accommodations: Stays in handpicked boutique riads—traditional Moroccan homes with interior courtyards—and luxury desert camps that offer both comfort and authenticity.Customized Pacing: Unlike group tours, the 11-day itinerary allows guests to adjust their daily start times and the depth of their explorations based on personal interests.“Our goal with the 11-day exotic tour is to provide a framework that covers the ‘must-see’ locations while leaving room for the spontaneous, authentic moments that can only happen on a private journey,” Jounh added.A Focus on Professional Accountability and SecurityIn an era of automated booking platforms and unverified travel startups, Gateway2Morocco distinguishes itself through its status as a fully licensed and insured agency. This professional oversight is a critical factor for North American travelers navigating international borders and seeking a secure investment in their vacation.The agency’s service model is built on three core pillars:Custom Itinerary Architecture: Every journey is custom-built to reflect the guest’s specific interests, whether they focus on culinary arts, photography, or historical architecture.Verified Local Partnerships: The agency works exclusively with vetted local artisans, hoteliers, and guides, ensuring that tourism dollars directly support the Moroccan communities visited.End-to-End Travel Management: From the moment of arrival to the final departure, every logistical detail—including domestic flights, desert expeditions, and dining reservations—is managed by a dedicated coordinator.Expanding the Market ReachBy targeting travel trade and high-intent consumer markets in major North American hubs—including New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Vancouver—Gateway2Morocco forecasts strong demand for bespoke bookings in the 2026/2027 season. The agency is also expanding its Gateway2Morocco is committed to sustainable tourism practices that support local guides, artisans, and community-based experiences.For more information, to view the 2026–2027 Morocco Tour Gallery, or to request a custom itinerary, visit https://www.gateway2morocco.com Media Contact:Brahim JounhFounder & Director, Gateway2Morocco TravelPhone: +1 604-338-9087Email: info@gateway2morocco.comWebsite: https://www.gateway2morocco.com Location: Burnaby, BC, Canada

