Fairfield Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Attempted Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Trevor Clayton Morgan, 34, of Fairfield, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release, for sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

