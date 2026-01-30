Submit Release
California Man Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison for Multi-State Identity Theft and Bank Fraud Ring Charges

TUCSON, Ariz. – Muhammed Drammeh, 30, of Huntington Beach, California, was sentenced on Jan. 27, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Angela M. Martinez to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Drammeh previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud.The defendant and his co-conspirators engaged in a bank fraud and identity theft scheme that targeted individuals and banks in Arizona, Colorado, and California.

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


