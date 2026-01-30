Double-dealing duo sentenced for mortgage and investment fraud scheme

Edward Fitzgerald, 59, of Fairfax, and Roberta Leigh Dawson, aka Bird, 63, formerly of Alexandria and current resident of Norlina, North Carolina, were sentenced to prison for their roles in a mortgage and investment fraud scheme.

