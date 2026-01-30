Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,933 in the last 365 days.

SDTX charges another 307 people with criminal actions this week in support of Operation Take Back America

The first month of the new year has come to a close with another 299 filed cases related to immigration and border security

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SDTX charges another 307 people with criminal actions this week in support of Operation Take Back America

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.