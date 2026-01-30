District of Arizona Charges 200 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct this Week

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During the week of enforcement operations from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, 2026, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 200 individuals.

