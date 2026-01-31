Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Arrays Local Leadership in Global Luxury With Benchmark Sales Performance

RSIR's advisors provide expertise that is truly 1 of 1. RSIR's Benchmark Sales Performance

Washington’s Largest Affiliate Celebrates 15 Years of Growth; Garners Majority of Brand Sales Volumes in 2025

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Executives at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) announced that it placed more than 1,660 contracts in 2025 valued in excess of $2,060,000,000 in sales for closed and pending sales as of December 31, including listed properties, off-market, and global referrals. According to Trendgraphix™ research, which tracks the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS), RSIR commanded 66% of the closed sales in the 22 countries measured for brand, among all Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates (SIRA) in the region. Overall, the SIRA brand placed within and led luxury price points when compared to its top ten largest aggregated brands in the NWMLS.“We are tremendously proud of the accomplishments of the more than 300 brokers and staff members comprising the RSIR Nation in 2025,” said Dean Jones, RSIR President and CEO. “Despite another muted year in overall sales volumes nationally and throughout the Puget Sound region, our Global Real Estate Advisors endured with benchmark results in terms of average transaction values on both sides of the transaction, inventory volumes, and overall productivity compared to their peers, maintaining our local leadership in global luxury.”RSIR released property activity in 2025 based on mutually accepted transactions through the calendar year as follows:• Closed, Referred & Pending*: $2,063,008,329• Average Listing Price Sold: $1,466,228• Average Selling Price Sold: $1,357,522• Average Inventory Volume by Agent: $1,112,002• Average Agent Productivity: $8,027,270• New Construction Units Sold: 73• New Construction Sales Volume $66,682,946• Average New Construction Sold: $913,465• New Construction Active Units: 377• New Construction Active Volume: $335,500,000• Closed Referral Units: 232 (90 Outbound & 136 Inbound)• Inbound Referral Volume: $182,289,460• Outbound Referral Volume: $115,000,000 (est.)Jones noted that RSIR brokers typically list more homes, at higher average sales values, and close more sales volume per broker than their immediate counterparts when compared to the leading brands in the Puget Sound Region.“We are recognized in our role in leading luxury price points when compared to our peers, which illustrates the trust, expertise, and extraordinary results that our clients place upon our Global Real Estate Advisors,” added Jones. “As CEO, my goal is to provide our brokers with the best seat in the industry. Our continued presence representing high-value properties illustrates our market prowess and trajectory. Yet, we believe luxury service is a mindset, and we proudly serve all property types and price points.”In addition to impressive sales performance across resale, referrals, and new development accounts, RSIR was also recognized by industry and consumer surveys alike in 2025, including:• “Best of Bainbridge” for Real Estate Agency (7th honor) by Bainbridge Review• “Best of Bellevue” for Real Estate Agency (2nd honor) by Bellevue Lifestyle Magazine• “Best of PNW” for Real Estate Agency by Seattle Times• “Largest Residential Real Estate Companies” #7 by Puget Sound Business Journal’s Book of Lists• “Billionaires Club” and “Verified Best Brokerage” #138 by RealTrends in 2025• “Top Twenty Largest Affiliates in United States” #17 by RealTrends in 2025 (comparing leading Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates)• “Largest Residential Real Estate Companies” #7 by Puget Sound Business Journal in 2025 (data based upon 2024 sales and published in 2025)Most notably, the Sotheby’s International Realty brand was pronounced during the 2025 Leadership Forum as commanding the leading social media footprint among global real estate companies and earned the most editorial mentions by brand as share of voice with third-party publishers. RSIR was also aligned with a globally celebrated brand, as Sotheby’s International Realty was named the “Most Awarded Company” in the prestigious Best in Biz Awards, earning multiple gold honors that highlight exceptional leadership, marketing, and public relations excellence. Among the executives recognized were Philip White, honored as “Executive of the Year”; Bradley Nelson, named “Marketing Executive of the Year”; and Kristina Helb, recognized as “PR Executive of the Year”, alongside a gold distinction for the network’s “Public Relations Department of the Year”. Judged by leading business journalists and editors, the Best in Biz Awards represent one of the most respected forms of earned, third-party recognition across industries—reinforcing RSIR’s position as a professionally led, forward-thinking brokerage grounded in best-in-class strategy, storytelling, and client service throughout the Pacific Northwest.Among key events and industry interaction, RSIR was also the founder and host of the 2025 Futurecast Forum, articulating the Top Ten Trends affecting the residential market in 2025. For more information, visit: www.FuturecastForum.com ###About Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) ( https://www.rsir.com A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers and employees, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. In addition to a robust volume of resale and referral transactions, RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. The firm was recognized again in recent years by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the region’s “Top 100 Largest Private Companies”; “Fastest-Growing Private Companies”; “Largest Family-Owned Companies”; “Middle Market Fast 50”; and “Largest Residential Real Estate Brands”. RSIR is one of the top 20 largest affiliates within the United States for the Sotheby’s International Real Estate network, according to a Real Trends survey in 2025.Editor’s Note: Executive headshots and branch office photography available upon request.*Estimated value may differ from public records as some sales volume is off market, out of state, or deferred closing after 12/31/2025. Information was obtained by sources deemed reliable, but cannot be guaranteed. Reader to verify before relying on data outlined herein. E.O&E.

