Xpece Waterproof Drones Launches Xpece BARE, The Minimalist Fishing Drone at a more affordable price

Xpece Drone flying a bait to sea Xpece Waterproof Drone Floats on Water

Xpece BARE Fishing Drone Has All the Essentials you Asked For From a Fishing Drone at an economical price. No Camera, No Setup and Simple To Transport.

Xpece BARE is the answer to feedback from our loyal customers—delivering the same dependability and performance in a more affordable package.” — Alex Rodriguez

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xpece Waterproof Drones today announced The Xpece BARE, a new more affordable version of its waterproof drone platform designed for users who want reliability and performance—without paying for features they don’t want.Xpece BARE removes the onboard camera, replaces the hard carrying case with a lightweight backpack, and swaps the ultra-bright video monitor for a streamlined LCD screen that displays vital flight and system data. The result is the same rugged, waterproof flying experience at a more accessible price—backed by the 99% customer satisfaction rating the Xpece brand is famous for.“Not everyone needs a camera or live video,” said Alex Rodriguez, Founder of Xpece. “Xpece BARE is the answer to feedback from our loyal customers—delivering the same dependability and performance in a more affordable package.”The battery and charger are fully interchangeable with previous Xpece models, making it easy to operate multiple platforms or share gear with a fishing buddy on a trip. Xpece BARE ships with a backpack designed to fit in an overhead compartment for easy transport.Just like the original, Xpece BARE is fully waterproof, floats and can carry an 8 pound payload to drop it 3000 feet offshore. The LCD display on the waterproof remote controller, shows all the vital flight information like battery status, distance, height, speed, heading and GPS coordinates.Xpece BARE begins shipping February 10 and retails for $1,799. Secure your spot in the order queue now—first production units are limited and expected to sell out quickly.About XpeceXpece is an American drone company based in Florida, focused on building reliable waterproof drones designed to float, see under water from the surface and deliver payloads out to sea. Learn more and order at Xpece.com or call 305-832-9416.

Xpece Waterproof Fishing Drone BARE Edition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.