DHS, USDA, and CDC Conduct Exercise to Strengthen America’s Food Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Homeland Security Office of Health Security, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) convened a two-part New World Screwworm simulation exercise earlier this month to strengthen national readiness and improve coordination for emerging animal and public health threats.

The event featured 80 in-person attendees and over 170 virtual attendees, including decision-makers from federal, state, local, and tribal authorities.

The New World Screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) is a parasite that infests animals – including livestock and birds – and humans by burrowing into living flesh and laying eggs. This can cause serious tissue damage and presents a serious economic risk if livestock is affected.

The exercise went over three different possible scenarios for domestic New World Screwworm spreading: Illegal cattle smuggling, via wild animals, and by way of a human with an infested wound.

“Food security is national security. I want to thank Secretary Rollins and Secretary Burgum for recognizing that and taking action to protect the American people,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “A country that cannot feed itself and provide for itself cannot defend itself. We need to protect America’s food supply to protect the American homeland.”

“This is the first exercise of its kind,” said Dr. Sean Conley, Acting DHS Chief Medical Officer and Acting Director of the Office of Health Security. “The sessions provided participants with a shared operational baseline and an opportunity to test coordination and identify decision points critical to an effective government response.”

“Because New World screwworm can affect any warm-blooded animal, as well as birds and people, a coordinated Federal, state, and local One Health response is critical to strengthening our preparedness efforts,” said Rear Admiral Michael Schmoyer, Associate Administrator for USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and New World Screwworm Directorate Director. “Though this exercise is only one small part of our overall preparedness efforts, it allowed us to identify gaps and strengthen collaboration to ensure we are ready should New World screwworm reach the United States.”

“The Department of the Interior is grounded in our responsibility to protect and manage America's precious national resources,” said Dr. Jenifer Chatfield, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks. “A New World screwworm incursion threatens our native species as well as livestock and we welcome the opportunity to engage in preparedness activities with our partners at USDA and DHS.”

